Excessive heat warning & increased fire risk forecast; PG&E requests customers conserve energy Friday

MENDOCINO Co.., 8/13/20 — Temperatures are predicted to reach over 100 degrees in many of the North Coast’s interior valleys through the weekend, and the forecast also includes low humidity, gusty winds, and potential thunderstorms in the mountains of northeastern Mendocino County, raising the risk of wildfires, and for people suffering from heat illness.
The National Weather Service (NWS) in Eureka has issued an excessive heat warning for the majority of interior Mendocino County and Lake County from noon on Friday, through Saturday at 7 p.m, for temperatures that could reach between 100 and 110 degrees, and the heat wave is expected to continue next week.
However, hot weather also means an increased burden on the electric grid, in part due to increased air conditioner use. PG&E is requesting all customers reduced electricity use as much as possible tomorrow, Friday August 14, between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. and in response to a statewide “flex alert” to manage potential burdens on the power grid, which could lead to blackouts (full details below).
There are currently no planned power shut-offs due to increased fire risk in Mendocino County, according to PG&E’s weather forecasting website. Cal Fire, which issues red flag warnings for fire weather, has only issued a warning for the northeastern corner of the state.
The excessive heat warning for Mendocino and Lake counties lasts from noon on Friday, August 14 through 7 p.m. on Saturday evening, August 15. Sunday may be slightly cooler, above average heat is predicted into mid or late next week. There is also a slight potential for thunderstorms in the mountains of northeastern Mendocino on Saturday afternoon through evening. Full NWS forecasts for specific areas are on the weather.gov website.
Heat waves of this severity tend to only occur a few times a year on the North Coast, and so it’s recommended to take extra precautions to avoid heat illness, which can require emergency attention. The NWS recommends the following during an excessive heat warning; more tips on heat illness can be found here:
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Here’s the announcement from PG&E regarding the “Flex Alert” called for Friday, including tips on energy conservation:
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) urges customers to conserve electricity in response to a statewide Flex Alert called for Friday Aug. 14 from 3 to 10 p.m., by the California Independent System Operator (ISO), which manages the state’s power grid.
A Flex Alert is an urgent call to immediately conserve electricity and shift power demand to off-peak hours to ease strain on the grid. The ISO issued the alert in response to forecasted high temperatures and a predicted increase in electric demand, primarily from residential air conditioning use.
Above-normal temperatures for California are expected to last through the weekend and into late next week. Prolonged heat over several consecutive days is expected to drive electricity demand higher, as nighttime temperatures are also forecast to be above average.
PG&E encourages customers to reduce electricity use during the Flex Alert on Friday, especially during the afternoon and evening, when air conditioners are typically at peak use. Customers should also follow these conservation tips:
Adjust your thermostat to 78 degrees or higher if health permits or turn it off if you will be away from home. Use a fan instead of air conditioning, when possible.
Draw drapes and turn off unnecessary lighting.
Unplug phone charges, power strips (those without a switch) and other equipment when not in use. Taken together, these small items can use as much power as your refrigerator. Avoid using electrical appliances and devices. Put off tasks such as vacuuming, laundry, dish washing and computer time until after 10 p.m.
Set your pool pump to run overnight instead of during the day.
These Flex Alert-related conservation efforts could reduce the risk of further emergency measures, including rotating power outages.PG&E press release from 8/13/20