Excessive heat warning & increased fire risk forecast; PG&E requests customers conserve energy Friday

MENDOCINO Co.., 8/13/20 — Temperatures are predicted to reach over 100 degrees in many of the North Coast’s interior valleys through the weekend, and the forecast also includes low humidity, gusty winds, and potential thunderstorms in the mountains of northeastern Mendocino County, raising the risk of wildfires, and for people suffering from heat illness.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Eureka has issued an excessive heat warning for the majority of interior Mendocino County and Lake County from noon on Friday, through Saturday at 7 p.m, for temperatures that could reach between 100 and 110 degrees, and the heat wave is expected to continue next week.

However, hot weather also means an increased burden on the electric grid, in part due to increased air conditioner use. PG&E is requesting all customers reduced electricity use as much as possible tomorrow, Friday August 14, between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. and in response to a statewide “flex alert” to manage potential burdens on the power grid, which could lead to blackouts (full details below).

There are currently no planned power shut-offs due to increased fire risk in Mendocino County, according to PG&E’s weather forecasting website. Cal Fire, which issues red flag warnings for fire weather, has only issued a warning for the northeastern corner of the state.

The excessive heat warning for Mendocino and Lake counties lasts from noon on Friday, August 14 through 7 p.m. on Saturday evening, August 15. Sunday may be slightly cooler, above average heat is predicted into mid or late next week. There is also a slight potential for thunderstorms in the mountains of northeastern Mendocino on Saturday afternoon through evening. Full NWS forecasts for specific areas are on the weather.gov website.

National Weather Service map of the North Coast from August 13, 2020

Heat waves of this severity tend to only occur a few times a year on the North Coast, and so it’s recommended to take extra precautions to avoid heat illness, which can require emergency attention. The NWS recommends the following during an excessive heat warning; more tips on heat illness can be found here:

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Here’s the announcement from PG&E regarding the “Flex Alert” called for Friday, including tips on energy conservation: