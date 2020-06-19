Fire crews responding to vegetation fire on Old River Road south of Ukiah (updated 4:15 pm)

UPDATE 4: 15 p.m. — The fire remains at one acre in size, and resources are being released from the incident, according to Cal Fire Public Information Officer Tricia Austin, meaning that no additional fire crews are needed.

MENDOCINO Co., 6/19/20 — Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire that began in the vicinity of the 4800 block of Old River Road south of Ukiah this afternoon, which is being called the “Burke IC.”

The fire is currently one acre with a slow rate of spread, according to scanner traffic, and crews are on the scene with multiple engines, and have called for an air attack plane as well.

This article is based on developing information and may change; we’ll update as more details become available.