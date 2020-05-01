State Senator McGuire to hold COVID-19 telephone town hall for Mendocino and Lake counties May 6

All of The Mendocino Voice’s news, including the coronavirus coverage, is free so that we can provide useful info to our entire community. We do not have paywalls, meaning we depend on our members even more. Please consider supporting our coverage by becoming a member here; we rely on these generous members to be able to keep informing everyone. This situation is rapidly developing, and we will be updating with the most accurate information as it is confirmed: find our most recent coverage here.
MENDOCINO Co., 5/3/20 — State Senator Mike McGuire, who represents the North Coast, will be holding his third iteration of a “telephone town hall” to provide residents with an update on the Covid-19 pandemic in Mendocino and Lake counties, on Wednesday, May 6, at 6:30 p.m. Residents will have the opportunity to listen in to McGuire, county officials, and a University of California physician, and can email in questions to be answered during the session.
The meeting will be limited to the first 1,000 participants, and questions should be emailed to McGuire’s office at Senator.McGuire@Senate.ca.gov. As with previous telephone town halls, The Mendocino Voice will live-stream on our Facebook page if we are able to broadcast the call. You can listen to recordings of McGuire’s two previous telephone town halls: one on March 18, and another on April 8. Here’s the announcement from McGuire’s office:
Who: Senator Mike McGuire; Lake and Mendocino County public health officers; Lake and Mendocino County Superintendents of Schools; and a University of California physician focused on infectious diseases.
What: Telephone Town Hall to provide the latest updates on our response to the coronavirus.
When: This coming Wednesday, May 6 at 6:30 p.m.
How to attend: Dial 844-721-7241, enter code 6666128 and follow the prompts. You will be connected to the live town hall via telephone and you will be able to listen to the doctors providing critical updates. The town hall will be limited to the first 1,000 participants.
How to ask a question and get involved with the Town Hall: Email your questions and comments in advance and in real time during the telephone town hall to: Senator.McGuire@Senate.ca.gov
Stay up to date on coronavirus efforts across the state and here at home via the California Coronavirus Response website (https://covid19.ca.gov), the County of Mendocino’s web page (www.mendocinocounty.org/community/novel-coronavirus) and the County of Lake’s web page (http://health.co.lake.ca.us/Coronavirus.htm).