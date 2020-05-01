State Senator McGuire to hold COVID-19 telephone town hall for Mendocino and Lake counties May 6

All of The Mendocino Voice’s news, including the coronavirus coverage, is free so that we can provide useful info to our entire community. We do not have paywalls, meaning we depend on our members even more. Please consider supporting our coverage by becoming a member here; we rely on these generous members to be able to keep informing everyone. This situation is rapidly developing, and we will be updating with the most accurate information as it is confirmed: find our most recent coverage here.

MENDOCINO Co., 5/3/20 — State Senator Mike McGuire, who represents the North Coast, will be holding his third iteration of a “telephone town hall” to provide residents with an update on the Covid-19 pandemic in Mendocino and Lake counties, on Wednesday, May 6, at 6:30 p.m. Residents will have the opportunity to listen in to McGuire, county officials, and a University of California physician, and can email in questions to be answered during the session.

The meeting will be limited to the first 1,000 participants, and questions should be emailed to McGuire’s office at Senator.McGuire@Senate.ca.gov. As with previous telephone town halls, The Mendocino Voice will live-stream on our Facebook page if we are able to broadcast the call. You can listen to recordings of McGuire’s two previous telephone town halls: one on March 18, and another on April 8. Here’s the announcement from McGuire’s office:

Ad