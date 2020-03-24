Tell us how locals are helping out during this coronavirus crisis; also, info for businesses, workers, and families — take our survey

All of The Mendocino Voice’s news, including the coronavirus coverage, is free so that we can provide useful info to our entire community. We do not have paywalls, meaning we depend on our members even more. Please consider supporting our coverage by becoming a member here; we rely on these generous members to be able to keep informing everyone. This situation is rapidly developing, and we will be updating with the most accurate information as it is confirmed: find our most recent coverage here.

MENDOCINO Co., 3/23/20 — Mendocino County has now been under a “shelter-in-place” order for about a week, and a number of businesses have either closed down, while other essential businesses like groceries stories are trying to hire more staff. As local businesses owners and residents ourselves, we want to connect people with useful resources and ways to support local businesses.

So we’ve put together a survey where you can put in information about local services, like curbside pick-up, senior hours, or delivery services, being offered by local business, a well as tips, ideas, or questions you have about how we can all support the local economy in these upcoming weeks. We also have put together a list of of local and state resources to help families, business owners, and workers that we’ll be updating here.

Ad

This is new for us too, so we’re trying to figure out the best way to “crowdsource” this kind of info, especially as it can change quickly. At first we’ll try to verify this info through the contacts provided, but if it goes well we may just post this directly online as a spreadsheet. We’ll also link to other resources that we know of — let us know what we’re missing!

Loading…

Many of Mendocino County’s businesses are locally owned, and many, like us, rely on small staff and small margins. Part of why we are becoming a locally owned co-op is that we know that many Mendo communities depend on just these small businesses, and we want to support them however we can. If you know of a business offering delivery or remote services, let us know, and if you can afford to help out, there are many ways to support local businesses, hair stylists, artists, musicians, workers, and neighbors right now even if they aren’t open or working. Buy some a gift certificate, or a piece of art, or pre-pay for an appointment, or offer to pick them up something or order them a take-out meal from one of the locally owned restaurants offering food — we’re all in this together.

If you have other good ideas to support local residents and businesses, let us know!

Get Mendo news in your inbox Join our mailing list to receive the latest news direct to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE! You have Successfully Subscribed!

Remember —

Information for employees, workers, and business owners needing help:

Information about medical care:

COVID-19 tests can be requested through Mendocino County Public Health — the call center is bilingual reachable at 707-234-6052 or callcenter@mendocinocounty.org.

Adventist Health has set up a COVID-19 information line open from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday – Friday: call 1-844-542-8840 for questions; call 707-456-3057 if you are sick and need to visit the ER.

Covered California has re-opened enrollment, and will provide free COVID-19 tests: more information here.

We talked with medical staff at Adventist Health Ukiah about common questions and their preparations — read about it here.

How you can help: Please call ahead to your medical provider if you are feeling sick, or to the nearest community clinic if you do not have a specific medical provider.

Local food information: