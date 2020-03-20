Ukiah Unified will deliver meals to children, by bus

MENDOCINO Co., 3/20/20 — The Ukiah Unified School District will begin delivering meals to children under 18 in the district, by bus, starting today, Friday March 20, 2020. This action is being taken due the closure of schools, and the shelter-in-place order now mandated statewide due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Here are the details in their press release:
Free Meal Deliveries by School Bus for All Ukiah Unified Students
Ukiah, CA – Starting tomorrow, Friday, March 20, 2020, Ukiah Unified School District will start delivering meals by bus for all students and any child 18 years of age or younger in our district. We will have five routes providing meals to children in our district running from Monday through Friday until further notice. Please visit www.uusd.net and click on the link next to the bright yellow school bus to see a list of food delivery stops and times.
Meal pickups at school sites will also continue. Stop in and pick up meals from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Monday through Friday at Frank Zeek, Grace Hudson, Nokomis, Oak Manor, and Yokayo Elementary Schools. In the Hopland, Calpella, and Eagle Peak areas, the schools are one of the stops on the bus route. Students must be present due to state requirements.
If you have questions about the bus schedule, call 707-472-5090.