Sizable earthquake strikes off Cape Mendocino

By |
Print More
The Mendocino Voice > Environment & Natural Resources > Sizable earthquake strikes off Cape Mendocino

The location of the 5.2 earthquake that hit at 3:08 p.m. on March 17, 2020

WILLITS, 3/17/20 — A decent sized earthquake, measuring a magnitude 5.2 struck off the coast of Cape Mendocino in Humboldt County, at 3:08 p.m. today. The quake’s epicenter was about 8.5 miles (14km) west of Petrolia, in the Pacific Ocean. A tsunami is NOT expected.

The temblor was quite deep, at 17.8 miles (26.8km), and was felt at least as far south at Willits, as a rolling jolt. So far there have not been reports of significant damage, though many people in Humboldt County are describing this as a very strong quake.

There have been a series of earthquakes in the past month, some small ones in Redwood Valley, as well as a cluster of quakes measuring larger that 5.0 off the coast of Humboldt County near the Mendocino Triple Junction, whether three tectonic plates meet. Those three tectonic plates are the North American, Pacific, and Gorda plates.

Past recent quakes:

Two large quakes rattle Humboldt coast Sunday evening (updated 11:45 p.m.)
Small earthquake shakes Laytonville
Swarm of small earthquakes shakes Redwood Valley

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *