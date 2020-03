Small earthquake shakes Laytonville

MENDOCINO Co., 3/14/20 — A small earthquake measuring a magnitude 3.3 rattled Laytonville at 3:28 p.m. today. The quake epicenter was about 5.5 miles south-southeast of Laytonville, east of U.S. Route 101, near Shamrock Lane and the quake had a depth of nearly 5 miles (8.8km). Quakes of such depth generally feel less strong and do not travel as far.

The rattler comes on the heels of two substantial quakes off the coast of Cape Mendocino, and a swarm of quakes in Redwood Valley, last week.