Election Day is today! If you haven’t decided yet watch our Meet the Candidates interviews

By |
Print More
The Mendocino Voice > Politics & Government > Election Day is today! If you haven’t decided yet watch our Meet the Candidates interviews
Drop off your mail-in ballot in this traffic circle box at 501 Low Gap Road in Ukiah or at any polling location around the county.

Drop off your mail-in ballot in this traffic circle box at 501 Low Gap Road in Ukiah or at any polling location around the county.

UKIAH 3/3/20 — It’s election day, but some of you out there in Mendocino County supervisorial districts 1, 2, and 4 may not yet have decided on whom to vote for. If that’s the case, we’re once more offering you our “Meet the Candidate” series in which you can watch the seven candidates we interviewed answer questions.

All of our 2020 election coverage can be read here.

Here they are:

Meet the Candidate interview series

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *