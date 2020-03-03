Election Day is today! If you haven’t decided yet watch our Meet the Candidates interviews

UKIAH 3/3/20 — It’s election day, but some of you out there in Mendocino County supervisorial districts 1, 2, and 4 may not yet have decided on whom to vote for. If that’s the case, we’re once more offering you our “Meet the Candidate” series in which you can watch the seven candidates we interviewed answer questions.

All of our 2020 election coverage can be read here.

Here they are:

Ad

Meet the Candidate interview series