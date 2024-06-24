The Mendocino Setlist: June 25-30

MENDOCINO Co., 6/24/24 – It’s another great week of live music in Mendocino County! Get out and support your local music scene.
Monday, June 24
Live local music – Local musicians perform at a restaurant overlooking the Pacific Ocean. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
Live jazz music – The Mendocino Jazz Society hosts a weekly jazz session. Swing dancing classes available from 5-6 p.m. All ages, 6-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Tuesday, June 25
Wednesday, June 26
KC – When she’s not hosting her radio show on the Skunk FM, KC plays piano each week at the Redwood Coast Senior Center. KC performs a repertoire of golden oldies through the ‘70s, including easy listening and rock. Seniors (60+) $5, under 60 years of age $8, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Redwood Coast Senior Center, 490 N. Harold St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-0443, rcscenter.org.
Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly at this charming Willits coffeehouse. All ages, 12-2 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Brickhouse Coffee, 3 S. Main St., Willits, (707) 680-0188.
Helene Eve – Local musician Helene Eve plays multiple styles of music on vocals and guitar, including blues, jazz, funk, contemporary pop, folk, a twist of country and many originals. She’s the former bandleader of Eve and the Mystics and has performed with the Scorchers, Second Glance and the Stage Band. All ages, 3-6 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Piano-rama with Wendy DeWitt – The Queen of Boogie Woogie, Wendy DeWitt, performs blues, boogie woogie and ragtime. All ages, 4-7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland, (707) 510-9000, hoplandtap.com.
Live local music – Local acts perform in a relaxing outdoor dining area every Wednesday. All ages, 5-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com.
Buckridge Bill – Musician Buckridge Bill plays Americana originals and covers. Food and drink available for purchase. All ages, 6 p.m., free, Shindig Social Club, 35590 Verdant View, The Sea Ranch, 707-791-0735, [email protected].
Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Wednesday at karaoke night. 21 and over, 7-11 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com.
Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Wednesday night. 21 and over, 7 p.m.-12 a.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Thursday, June 27
Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Thursday at karaoke night. All ages, 7-10 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com.
Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Thursday night. All ages, 7-10 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Karaoke Latino – Sing your favorite Latin-centric songs at karaoke night on Thursdays. 21 and over, 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com.
Friday, June 28
Helene Eve – Local musician Helene Eve plays multiple styles of music on vocals and guitar, including blues, jazz, funk, contemporary pop, folk, a twist of country and many originals. She’s the former bandleader of Eve and the Mystics and has performed with the Scorchers, Second Glance and the Stage Band. All ages, 5-8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com.
Kevin Green – Musician Kevin Green performs a mix of jazz, pop, soul and country. All ages, 5-8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), the Pub at North Coast Brewing Co., 444 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-3400, northcoastbrewing.com.
DJ Aline – Mendocino-based DJ Aline is a Brazilian-American who co-hosts Alma Latina, a music show on KZYX. She spins Latin music from psychedelic Cumbia to electric tango and beyond. All ages, 6:30-7:30 p.m., free, Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville, avbc.com.
Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs with DJ Wally. All ages, 6:30-10:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Mama Grows Funk – Local funk, R&B, soul and Latin music band Mama Grows Funk performs. Food available for purchase. All ages, 7 p.m., $20, Good Bones Kitchen, 14957 Caspar Rd., Caspar, tickets available here.
Donnie and friends – Local blues harmonica player Donnie performs with local guest musicians. 21 and over, 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Saturday, June 29
Lauralee Brown – Lauralee Brown – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Lauralee Brown performs an eclectic array of covers and original songs, including tracks from her latest album Nature of Belief. All ages, 5-7:45 p.m., no cover, Headlands Coffeehouse, 120 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-1987, headlandscoffeehouse.com.
Live local music – Local acts perform in a relaxing outdoor dining area every Saturday. All ages, 5-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com.
Guerrilla Takeover – DJ duo Guerrilla Takeover spins reggae favorites. All ages, 7-10 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Clay Hawkins Duo – Slide guitarist and singer-songwriter Clay Hawkins and upright bass player Andrew Robertson perform. 21 and over, 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
For the Love of Pride & Music – DJ Moist Magnolia spins dance music at the Milano Bar’s Pride night. 21 and over, 9 p.m.-close, no cover, Milano Bar, 300 E. Oak St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-2785.
Reggaeton Party – DJ Tempo hosts a night of reggaeton. 21 and over, 9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com.
Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com.
Sunday, June 30
