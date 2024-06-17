The Mendocino Setlist: June 17-23 (updated 6 p.m.)

MENDOCINO Co., 6/17/24 – It’s another great week of live music in Mendocino County!

Submit your upcoming music events by each Sunday for the Setlist to [email protected].

Monday, June 17 Live local music – Local musicians perform at a restaurant overlooking the Pacific Ocean. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com. Live jazz music – The Mendocino Jazz Society hosts a weekly jazz session. Swing dancing classes available from 5-6 p.m. All ages, 6-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer. Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic night. All ages, sign-ups take place from 7-7:15 p.m., performances start at 7:30 p.m., $10 for guests, $5 for performers, Arena Theater, 214 Main St., Point Arena, arenatheater.org.

Tuesday, June 18 Live local music – Local musicians perform at a restaurant overlooking the Pacific Ocean. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.

Wednesday, June 19

Advertisements

KC – When she’s not hosting her radio show on the Skunk FM, KC plays piano each week at the Redwood Coast Senior Center. KC performs a repertoire of golden oldies through the ‘70s, including easy listening and rock. Seniors (60+) $5, under 60 years of age $8, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Redwood Coast Senior Center, 490 N. Harold St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-0443, rcscenter.org.

Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly at this charming Willits coffeehouse. All ages, 12-2 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Brickhouse Coffee, 3 S. Main St., Willits, (707) 680-0188.

Advertisements

Ethan Kester – Ethan Kester performs acoustic music. All ages, 3-6 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.

Piano-rama with Wendy DeWitt – The Queen of Boogie Woogie, Wendy DeWitt, performs blues, boogie woogie and ragtime. All ages, 4-7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland, (707) 510-9000, hoplandtap.com.

Live local music – Local acts perform in a relaxing outdoor dining area every Wednesday. All ages, 5-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com.

Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Wednesday at karaoke night. 21 and over, 7-11 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com.

Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Wednesday night. 21 and over, 7 p.m.-12 a.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.

Advertisements

Live local music – Local musicians perform at a restaurant overlooking the Pacific Ocean. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.

Thursday, June 20 Poetry & Jazz – Enjoy an evening of poetry readings and live improvisational jazz at Think Visual’s monthly poetry and jazz night. This month’s poet is Mike Edwards. All ages, 7 p.m., free, Think Visual, 240 Main St., Point Arena. Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Thursday at karaoke night. All ages, 7-10 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com. Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Thursday night. All ages, 7-10 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer. Karaoke Latino – Sing your favorite Latin-centric songs at karaoke night on Thursdays. 21 and over, 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com. Live local music – Local musicians perform at a restaurant overlooking the Pacific Ocean. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.

Back Porch Trio performs on Friday in Ukiah. (Courtesy photo)

Friday, June 21

Lauralee Brown – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Lauralee Brown performs an eclectic array of covers and original songs, including tracks from her latest album Nature of Belief. All ages, 5-8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), The Sequoia Room at North Coast Brewing Taproom, 444 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-3400, northcoastbrewing.com.

Advertisements

Tony Roach – Musician Tony Roach performs bluesy jazz standards with mellow guitar tones paired with crisp vocals every third Friday. All ages, 5:30-8:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com.

Marcus McCallen – Marcus McCallen has been an integral part of the Northern California music scene for over twenty years. A versatile, soulful singer and accomplished guitarist, he has shared the stage with Van Morrison, Chris Isaak, Jerry Jeff Walker, Jesse Colin Young, The Pointer Sisters, The Sons of Champlin, Peter Rowan, The Rowan Brothers, Richard Marks and many others. All ages, 6-8 p.m., no cover with optional dinner available ($10-$25), Mendocino Grove, 9601 California 1, Mendocino, learn more here.

Advertisements

Full Moon Solstice Disco – DJ Aethreal spins dance music. All ages, 6-10 p.m., $10, Valerie, 10546 Lansing St., Mendocino

Paloma Carmona – Musician Paloma Carmona plays “mystical soul” music as part of a full moon summer solstice event. A cacao ceremony will also take place. All ages, 7 p.m. $20, the Well, 45004 Albion St. #8, Mendocino, reservations required via [email protected].

One Heart Virtuoso Concert – The One Heart Institute presents an eclectic concert featuring six virtuoso musicians—Jeremy Cohen (violin), Barbara Bogatin (cello), Alex de Grassi (guitar), Wenbo Yin (saxophone), Paul Yarbrough (viola) and Maja Radovanlija (guitar). All ages, 7 p.m., $30, Sudhana Center Recital Hall, 225 S. Hope St., Ukiah,(707) 376-8731, tickets available at Mendocino Book Company and oneheartinstitute.org.

Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic. All ages, 7 p.m., free, Medium Art Gallery, 518 E. Perkins St., Ukiah, (707) 234-8667, deepvalleyarts.org.

Back Porch Trio – Ukiah-based band Back Porch Trio performs Americana and folk covers and originals. All ages, 7:30-9:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Ukiah Brewing Company, 102 S. State St., Ukiah, (707) 468-5898, ukiahbrewing.com.

Advertisements

Mar-K de Tierra Caliente – Bakerfield-based band Mar-K de Tierra Caliente headlines an evening of music. Additional performers include Aventureros and Banda Pacifica. 21 and over, 8 p.m.-2 a.m., $40, Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, tickets on sale here.

Cosmic Family Band – Jamming rock, blues and folk are the focus of the Cosmic Family Band’s Grateful Dead-inspired sound. 21 and over, 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.

Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs at karaoke night. 21 and over, 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Digger’s Bar, 244 S. Main St., Willits, (707) 459-4977.

Live local music – Local musicians perform at a restaurant overlooking the Pacific Ocean. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.

SOOHAN performs in Willits on Saturday. (Courtesy photo)

Saturday, June 22 2nd Annual David Nelson Summer Solstice Campout Weekend – Enjoy a weekend of jam, bluegrass and Grateful Dead-style music at the David Nelson Band’s annual camping weekend. In addition to the David Nelson Band, Saturday’s lineup includes Rattlebox with Lorin Rowan, Peter Van Gelder, the Eric London Band, and Riley Hill and the Brand New Still. More acts perform on Sunday (see below). Camping is optional. There will be food, crafts, wine tastings and dogs are welcome. All ages, 11 a.m.-10 p.m., $55-$95, kids free, 33151 Hwy 128, Yorkville, (707) 494-0314, buy tickets here. Music in the Redwoods – The third annual Music in the Redwoods features performances by Aaron Ford, the Steven Bates Band and Boonfire. Food from Los Primos Mexican and beer and wine will be available for purchase. A silent auction will also take place. Concert is open seating. Guests must bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. Proceeds benefit the Noyo Center for Marine Science. All ages, 3-8 p.m., $20 in advance, $25 at door, 25209 N. Highway 1 at Charlene Lane, Fort Bragg, tickets on sale here. Saturday Scramble – Every second and fourth Saturday, musicians are welcome to bring their instruments and join other musicians for an afternoon of jamming together. 21 and over, 3-6 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194. Solstice Celebration – Bluegrass bands Hot Buttered Rum, Caltucky and 2nd Hand Grass featuring Gene Parsons perform as part of a fundraiser for the Redwood Forest Foundation. Los Gallitos will be on hand serving Mexican food and yoga on the headlands will be offered, weather permitting. All ages, 4 p.m., $125, the Inn at Newport Ranch, 31502 N. Highway 1, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-4818, (707) 962-4818, tickets on sale here. Colby Lee Huston – Self-taught singer, songwriter and musician performs a mix of folk, reggae and soul. All ages, 5-8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), The Sequoia Room at North Coast Brewing Taproom, 444 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-3400, northcoastbrewing.com. Live local music – Local acts perform in a relaxing outdoor dining area every Saturday. All ages, 5-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com. Back Porch Trio – Ukiah-based band Back Porch Trio performs Americana and folk covers and originals. All ages, 7-10 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer. Huckle Bearers – Denver-based folk duo the Huckle Bearers perform acoustic originals. 21 and over, 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194. Pazifico – Reggae band Pazifico performs as part of the casino’s Summer of Fun Series. 21 and over, 8-11 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com. SOOHAN – Global dance fusion phenom DJ SOOHAN performs. SOOHAN will be joined by electronic dance music performers AV8TRIX, Æthernaut, Devi Genuone and Sqyd Vicious. 21 and over, 9 p.m. $25 or free for members, BACE, 109 N. Main St., Willits. DJ Squarefield Massive – Sacramento-based DJ Squarefield Massive will spin a night of reggae music in response to the cancellation of the Sierra Nevada World Music Festival. 21 and over, 9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com. Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com. Live local music – Local musicians perform at a restaurant overlooking the Pacific Ocean. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.

Lauralee Brown performs on Sunday in Fort Bragg. (Courtesy photo)

Sunday, June 23 2nd Annual David Nelson Summer Solstice Campout Weekend – Enjoy a weekend of jam, bluegrass and Grateful Dead-style music at the David Nelson Band’s annual camping weekend. In addition to the David Nelson Band, Sunday’s lineup includes the Eric London Band, Riley Hill and the Brand New Still, Rattlebox with Lorin Rowan and Tumbleweed Soul with Greg Anton. David Nelson co-founded the New Riders of the Purple Sage. Camping is optional. There will be food, crafts, wine tastings and dogs are welcome. All ages, 11 a.m.-10 p.m., $55-$95, kids free, 33151 Hwy 128, Yorkville, (707) 494-0314, buy tickets here. Lauralee Brown & Company – Singer Lauralee Brown sings mostly jazz with blues, rock and country covers mixed in. She will perform with Nick Rodseth on piano and Donny Bennett on drums. All ages, 5-8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com. Live local music – Local musicians perform at a restaurant overlooking the Pacific Ocean. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.

Sarah Stierch covers wildfires, breaking news, and more for The Mendocino Voice. You can follow Stierch on Twitter and learn more about her work and donate to her directly at here. Contact Stierch at [email protected]. The Voice maintains editorial control and independence.

Advertisements