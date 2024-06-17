Sierra Nevada World Music Festival canceled due to “financial challenges”

BOONVILLE, Ca., 6/17/24 – On Sunday, June 16, organizers of the Sierra Nevada World Music Festival (SNWMF) announced that the festival was canceled. It was set to take place at the Mendocino County Fairgrounds in Boonville this weekend.

In a statement posted on social media and on the festival website, event promoter Gretchen Franz Smith, announced that “due to extreme financial challenges” the festival would not take place. “Last year, the SNWMF team beautifully and successfully revitalized the festival after a five-year hiatus,” she wrote. “We planned and have been diligently working towards presenting another magical weekend this year… We have tirelessly explored and exhausted all options. We cannot proceed knowing we are unable to deliver the usual high quality event you deserve.”

Franz Smith co-founded the festival in Roseville, California, in 1994 with her husband, reggae music promoter Warren Smith. This year would have been the thirtieth year for SNWMF, which draws thousands of music fans from around the world for a weekend of reggae, ska and dancehall. Past headliners include Let’s Go Bowling, Burning Spear, Toots & the Maytals, the Skatalites, Lee “Scratch” Perry, the Afro Cuban All Stars, Pato Banton, Steel Pulse, Ozomatli, Shaggy and other top charting artists.

Advertisements

“We cannot apologize enough for this turn of events and the late notice,” Franz Smith continued in her statement. “We have worked very hard to avoid a cancellation but must face the harsh economic realities. SNWMF cannot express our gratitude and love to everyone who has supported SNWMF for the past 30 years.”

According to a Facebook post, ticket holders will receive a full refund. SNWMF will contact ticket holders directly regarding refunds.

Advertisements

Sarah Stierch covers wildfires, breaking news, and more for The Mendocino Voice. You can follow Stierch on Twitter and learn more about her work and donate to her directly at here. Contact Stierch at [email protected]. The Voice maintains editorial control and independence.