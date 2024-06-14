Prescribed burn scheduled along U.S. 101 in Ukiah and Willits starting June 24

MENDOCINO CO., 6/13/24 – CAL FIRE, Cal Trans and local fire agencies are partnering to implement a large prescribed burn south of Ukiah and north to the Ridgewood Grade just south of Willits starting June 24. The prescribed burn, which should wrap up on or around July 17, will involve treating approximately 400 acres of grass along U.S. Route 101. The goal is to reduce dry fuels that can lead to vegetation fires along the highway.

Here’s the official announcement:

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) Mendocino Unit, working with the California Department of Transportation (CAL Trans) as well as surrounding Local Government Fire Agencies, will be conducting a vegetation management prescribed burn along U.S. Highway 101. This project will start at Nelson Ranch Road south of Ukiah, and finish at the top of Ridgewood Grade south of Willits.

This prescribed burn will treat approximately 400 acres of grass within Cal Trans’ Right-of-Way along U.S. Highway 101. This project will contribute to fuel reduction along the highway, providing safety of motorists and emergency responders from roadside fires. This reduction of vegetation will help reduce the chance of catastrophic wildfires in the future, while providing firefighters with live fire training opportunities.

U.S. Highway 101 will be under controlled traffic during burning operations. Emergency vehicles will be patrolling the area heavily, so please be aware of emergency vehicles along the highway. Burning will begin on Monday, June 24th, 2024, and continue as favorable weather conditions exist, concluding on, or about July 17th, 2024. Burning will start at approximately 6 p.m. and conclude at approximately 11 p.m. daily with smoke visible in the area. Burning operations will take place Monday through Friday.

This project adds to significant work underway throughout the state and brings California one step closer towards meeting state fuels reduction goals directed by the California Fire Plan and the California Wildfire and Forest Resilience Action Plan. To track the progress being made, both in your community and throughout California, visit the CAL FIRE fuels reduction dashboard at https://www.fire.ca.gov/what-we-do/natural-resource-management/fuels-reduction.

This project burn will be conducted under strictly controlled weather and fuel conditions. Smoke and aircraft may be visible in the area.