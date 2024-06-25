Fourth of July fun and festivities in Mendocino County

MENDOCINO Co., 6/24/24 – Many Americans will start the holiday weekend early this year, given that the Fourth of July falls on a Thursday. That means there will be events taking place in Mendocino County July 4 through July 7. Whether it’s fireworks or barbecues, there will be plenty of festive celebrations on behalf of the red, white and blue.

Here’s a round-up of activities throughout the county for events taking place July 4 through July 7.

Reminder: Per CAL FIRE: Fireworks are illegal in certain areas of California because each year serious injuries and millions of dollars in property loss occur from wildfires sparked by fireworks. Large grass crops and dry vegetation increase the threat for devastating fires throughout all of California. Check your local laws and ordinances to find out if fireworks are illegal where you live or if certain “Safe and Sane” fireworks are permitted. Learn more here.

Anderson Valley July 4: Olde Time Fourth of July – Enjoy a day of fun at the fairgrounds with an old-time Fourth of July celebration. The event features a barbecue with wine, beer, and non-alcoholic beverages for purchase. A cake auction will be held. There will also be a kid’s parade, a dunk tank, tug-o-war, balloon toss, bounce house, face painting, watermelon-eating contest and other fun activities. Proceeds benefit the Anderson Valley Volunteer Firefighters, the Anderson Valley Elder Home, the AV Skatepark Project and the AVUSD Wellness Committee. All ages, 12-4 p.m., $10 or free for children 13 and under, cash only, Mendocino County Fairgrounds, Boonville.

Fort Bragg July 6: Handmade Craft Fair – Bring your whole family to the popular Handmade Craft Fair on special event weekends at Town Hall in downtown Fort Bragg. Shop for a wide variety of amazing hand-crafted items, such as quilts, toys, iron works, pottery, knits and crochet, jewelry, paintings, tools, and puzzles. On Saturday, July 6, the event starts at 10 a.m. (closing times vary), Ft. Bragg Town Hall, Corner of Main & Laurel St., Fort Bragg. July 6: World’s Largest Salmon BBQ – Sponsored by the Salmon Restoration Association, the 53rd annual World’s Largest Salmon BBQ is a great way to kick off the holiday weekend and fuel up for a long day of festivities leading to the fireworks show later that evening. The meal features grilled wild-caught salmon, fresh corn on the cob, salad, and local bread from Fort Bragg Bakery. Coffee is provided by Thanksgiving Coffee and ice cream for dessert is available from Cowlicks. Craft brews from North Coast Brewery and a wide selection of wines can also be purchased. There will also be live music. All proceeds benefit the Salmon Restoration Association’s work in Mendocino County. 11 a.m.-6 p.m., $35 for adults, $15 for children under 12, South Noyo Harbor, 19101 S. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg. Tickets on sale here.

July 6: Fort Bragg Independence Day Fireworks – Celebrate Fourth of July with a fireworks display overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Good watch locations include the South Coastal Trail at Noyo Headlands ($20 parking fee), Pomo Bluffs Park (free) and Todd Point Parking Area (free). Fort Bragg police officers will strictly enforce restrictions on illegal discharge of fireworks and open containers of alcohol in public. 9:30 p.m. More information here.

The Mixed Nuts play at the Kelley House Museum as part of a party celebrating July 4th in Mendocino in 2023. (Frank Hartzell/The Mendocino Voice)

Mendocino July 4: Mendocino Annual 4th of July Parade: Enjoy an Independence Day parade in downtown Mendocino. This year’s theme is “Be Humane.” Arrive early to get a good viewing spot. 12-1 p.m., downtown Mendocino. Learn more here.

July 4: Kelley House Museum Lawn Party & Parade Viewing – Celebrate the Fourth of July on the Kelley House lawn, which offers great parade viewing directly across the street from the judges’ platform on Main Street. Enjoy dance music with DJ SlySir, munchies, margaritas, wine and beer from North Coast Brewing Company, plus non-alcoholic options. The Alley Grill food truck will be on hand for lunch. All ages, free (donations accepted), 11 a.m.-3 p.m., no pets allowed, 45007 Albion St., Mendocino, learn more here.

July 4: Fourth of July Celebration at Rotary Park – Rotary Park will celebrate the Fourth of July with a makers market, hot dogs and live music by the Caspar Kings and Francis Vanek. Grab a bite before, after, or during the parade. Free, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., 44960 Main St., Mendocino.

Point Arena July 6: Point Arena Street Fair and Fireworks Extravaganza – Join the City of Point Arena for its street fair which includes live music, food, crafts and fun and wraps up with epic fireworks by Blackstar Fireworks. Performers include Bryn and Blue Souls, Buckridge Racket Club, Skunk Funk, Burnt , DJ Smurf and Funkasaurus. No dogs. Paid parking is available at city hall and Tracy Iversen’s lot (no parking at the rock wall). All ages, $10 admission (cash only), $10 parking (with shuttle service), 4-11 p.m., Arena Cove, Point Arena. Learn more here.

July 7: Independence Day Parade – The annual Point Arena Independence Day Parade starts at noon on Main St. The parade features fire trucks, classic cars, drum corps, dancers, horses, art cars, floats and more. Learn more here.

Ukiah July 4 – All American Picnic – The annual All American Picnic includes free food, an art zone, organized games, contests and races. Plus there will be free swimming in the pool and live music. All ages, free, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Todd Grove Park, 600 Live Oak Ave., Ukiah.

July 6 – Ukiah Speedway Race & Fireworks Extravaganza – The Ukiah Speedway will celebrate the holiday with an evening of racing including Upstate Bombers, JR Legends, Pro-4 Modifieds, Updated Modifieds and Bandoleros. The evening wraps up with a fireworks display. All ages, $12-$55, gates open 3:30 p.m., racing starts at 5 p.m., fireworks at dusk, Ukiah Speedway at Redwood Empire Fairgrounds, 1055 N. State St., Ukiah, buy tickets here.

Willits



July 3-6: Willits Frontier Days – Celebrate Western traditions and the tight-knit ranching community of Mendocino County during Willits Frontier Days. Festivities include rodeo, a cowboy breakfast, western dancing, horseshoe contests, live music, a barbecue and a patriotic parade. Learn more here.

