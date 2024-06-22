Mendocino Flavors: Blueberry harvest starts in Laytonville; Mica closes in Ukiah; Digger’s for sale and more

Serres Blueberry harvest starts in Laytonville next week

The first crop you think of when you hear the word “Laytonville” probably isn’t blueberries — but it should be. And if you’ve ever had a Serres blueberry, you know why that is. The berries are plump, juicy and the perfect balance of sweet and tart. They’re the best I’ve had on the west coast.

Next week will be the 23rd harvest at the Serres family’s blueberry farm. The berries, which are only available for about a month between June and July, are the Duke Northern High Bush varietal. These types of berries love cool climates and thrive in the hills of Laytonville.

The Serres Family (courtesy photo)

Serres blueberries (courtesy photo)

According to John P. Serres, the blueberry plants go dormant in the fall and wake up in the spring, similar to wine grapes. Serres says that this year’s cool spring was a boon. He said that it “provided favorable weather during the bloom, [with] less heat units than we would prefer, therefore it delayed ripening ever so slightly. The weather currently is mild, conducive to plentiful fruit ripening.” Serres added that the crop looks good. “It’s coming along and ripening nicely, and we are excited to get these berries off the bushes and into our customers’ hands!”

The berries are pesticide-free and plucked from their bushes and sent to market within 48 hours. Serres blueberries are available through the MendoLake Food Hub here.

When not harvesting blueberries, the Serres are operating their sixth generation vineyard and cattle ranch in Sonoma Valley. A portion of the blueberry harvest is used for Serres Ranch Bleusé, a canned wine made with blueberries co-fermented with aleatico grapes. The wine is available in four-pack and 24-packs at various retailers throughout the Bay Area and at the Serres website here.