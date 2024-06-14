Applications now open for Mendocino County 2024 Ag Pass Program

UKIAH, 6/14/24 – Applications are now open for the County of Mendocino’s 2024 Ag Pass Program. The program allows certain agricultural, cannabis and animal care operators access to their farms or properties during a natural disaster or weather emergency. Eligible applicants include commercial farmers and ranchers, commercial kennel operators, and locally licensed cannabis facilities.

In the result of a flood, fire, snow storm, earthquake or other major emergency, Ag Pass holders will be able to access restricted areas that are under evacuation in order to perform essential activities related to their properties, commodities and/or animals.

The program is a partnership between the Mendocino County Department of Agriculture, Mendocino Cannabis Department, the Mendocino County Office of Emergency Services, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office, and Mendocino County Animal Care Services.

There are three applications based on the designation: agriculture, animal protection and cannabis. Specific documentation is required based on the application type.

Learn more and apply here.

