100-acre prescribed burn scheduled for east of Fort Bragg May 23 – 24

FORT BRAGG, CA, 5/21/23 — Cal Fire will conduct a prescribed burn north of the Chamberlain Creek Fire Center off Highway 20 next week, according to a news release from the Mendocino Unit.

Prescribed burning is meant to reintroduce fire as a natural element of the ecosystem; with this particular burn, Cal Fire hopes to improve wildlife habitat by inducing new shoots from sprouting species and to reduce overall vegetation to offset the likelihood of large wildfires.

Smoke may be visible in the area Tuesday and Wednesday, May 23 and 24, as burning is planned from approximately 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. If weather and air quality conditions are unsafe, the burn will be canceled.

The burn will cover around 100 acres in total across various burn plots, leaving islands of unburned vegetation as shelter for small mammals.

Those who wish to receive Cal Fire prescribed burning notifications in Mendocino County can follow Cal Fire on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook.

Here’s the announcement from Cal Fire Mendocino:

