Tickets available for live music, catered dinner, silent auction to support North Coast disaster survivors

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA, 4/18/23 — Tickets are on sale for a May 20 benefit dinner supporting the work of United Disaster Relief of Northern California (UDRNC), a Ukiah-based nonprofit that helps people across Northern California during and after the worst events of their lives.

For many in Mendocino County, UDRNC needs no introduction: residents have turned to the organization for support following catastrophic wildfires or disasters like the washed-out culvert and evacuation from Creekside Cabins this winter. Founder Danilla Sands emphasizes that the upcoming event — a night of live music and delicious catering — offers the organization necessary financial support to ensure that UDRNC can keep showing up for disaster-struck communities.

“When every disaster starts, people know that they can call and depend on us,” Sands said in a phone conversation with The Mendocino Voice. “We keep track of what donations are coming in, what funding is available for clients, what applications they need to fill out, whatever it is in their case. We help from the little things all the way up. If the center was to go away, there’s not going to be anything like us around — and the disasters are not going away.”

UDRNC continues to fundraise to buy the 7,200-square-foot warehouse it currently rents, securing the space as a permanent home base. The center houses an extensive free store of clothing, groceries, and household items, and offers laundry services, rooms to meet with agencies, and a place to unwind — complete with a massage chair.

Sands said residents always show up in droves to donate when there’s been a disaster — but the May event offers a chance to support the center and have some fun doing so.

The dinner from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. will feature the vocal stylings of Wendy DeWitt, a blues and boogie-woogie performer who has toured around the world. Ellery Clark Catering is providing the meal, and silent auction items range from an overnight stay in Albion to hand-crocheted blankets to wine from local vineyards.

Sponsors include Sherwood Valley Band of Pomo Indians, the City of Ukiah, Adventist Health Ukiah Valley, Ukiah Rotary Club, Big Earl’s BBQ, and several others.

Tickets to the event at the Ukiah Valley Conference Center are $100 per person or $1,000 per table, and can be purchased at The Mendocino Book Company, UDRNC, or online.

More information is available at UDRNC.org or by calling (707) 489-3970.

Note: Kate Fishman covers the environment & natural resources for The Mendocino Voice in partnership with a Report For America. Her position is funded by the Community Foundation of Mendocino, Report for America, & our readers. You can support Fishman’s work with a tax-deductible donation here or by emailing [email protected]. Contact her at KFishman@mendovoice.com or at (707) 234-7735. The Voice maintains editorial control and independence.

