Mendocino Flavors: Sip Wine Bar teams up with Cucina Verona, Point Arena pasta fundraiser a success, new Slam Dunk Pizza location and more tasty news

Fort Bragg’s Sip Wine Bar now offering Italian pizza and bar bites from Cucina Verona

Imbibers at Sip Wine Bar in Fort Bragg can now pair their wine with the fine Italian food at nearby Cucina Verona. Sip is now offering Cucina Verona’s full dinner and weekend brunch menus and a menu exclusive to Sip from 2:45 to 4:45 p.m.

Sip Wine Bar owner Mahkayla Raudio wanted to expand the bar’s food offerings beyond charcuterie boards. She thought Cucina Verona, which is located two doors away from the wine bar, would be a perfect partner. She walked over to Cucina Verona, mentioned the idea to chef-owner Joe Harris, and within minutes the concept was born. Harris created a special menu of bar bites, salads and pizzas for Sip in addition to offering his full brunch and dinner menus.

Guests at Sip simply order their food via the bar’s iPad, and the food is delivered to the bar. Delivery is free, and Sip customers can use the code SIPS10 to receive a 10% discount on their order. The food comes in to-go boxes with utensils, napkins and anything else guests need to enjoy their meals at the bar. Sip Wine Bar is open daily at 1 p.m. and is closed Tuesdays, 142 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 409-5003, instagram.com.