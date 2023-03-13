State Route 162 reopens after slide, one-way traffic control on Highway 101 near Mendocino-Humboldt county (updated 6:35 pm)

This is a developing situation and information may change. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available. The most recent information will be updated at the top of the article, with the earlier reports below.

Update 6:35 p.m. — SR 162 has now reopened as the slide has been cleared.

Update 5:40 p.m. — State Route 162 is closed due to a slide, with no estimated time of reopening. According to the California Highway Patrol incident page, crews will work on clearing the slide in order to reopen the road. According the the CHP, the slide is located at the following location shown below, between the junction with Highway 101 and Covelo, and Caltrans reports the closure is at mile markers 9 through 10.5.

Updates to the closure will be posted on the Caltrans QuickMap.

GoogleMaps image of slide location, according to the CHP incident page.

MENDOCINO Co., 3/13/23 — One way traffic is currently in place on U.S. Highway 101 due to weather-related damage to the road, resulting in slippage and a potential sinkhole. As of the time of publication, one-way traffic remains open, but travelers should expect delays.

We will continue to update as more information becomes available. Any changes to traffic access will be updated on the Caltrans QuickMap, which you can check here.

Location of the one-way traffic control from Caltrans Quickmap.