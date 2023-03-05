Mendocino County live storm updates Mar. 5: Wintry weather continues, dangerous road conditions, power outages, and today’s forecast

This is a developing situation and information may change. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available. The most recent information will be updated at the top of the article, with the earlier reports below.

MENDOCINO Co., 3/5/23 — Mendocino County woke up to more rain and snow this morning after yet another winter storm continues to move through the region. Snow is expected above 1,000 feet in elevation across northern California through today, Sunday, Mar. 5, so avoid unnecessary travel, and be prepared for road closures, power outages, and other possible damage from the storm.

Rain and wintry conditions are possible through Thursday, Mar. 9. The National Weather Service (NWS) in Eureka is currently monitoring the forecast for the work week with the possibility of declaring another winter weather advisory.

Advertisements

We’ve put together an overview of what’s to still come, and included some additional resources at the end of the article. We also have a winter weather info guide we recommend you bookmark, and information about FEMA assistance, CalFresh replacements, and other storm aid on our website..

NWS Eureka is collecting your snow reports during this storm with the amounts, time, location, and elevation — you can submit snow reports here. If you’re interested in an overview of the statewide impacts of these storms from a meteorological perspective, we recommend checking out Daniel Swain of Weather West, who has been sharing information throughout these major weather events.

Advertisements

Road conditions

Road conditions are treacherous in many areas of the county. This morning, multiple car accidents have been reported along State Route 1 due to the slick conditions. Additionally, reports of rock and mudslides have been reported on State Route 162-Covelo Rd. Snow plows are currently clearing roads along Highway 101 in multiple locations and SR 20, but conditions remain dangerous and are changing rapidly.

As of this morning, State Route 175 is closed from 2.7 miles east of Old Hopland at McDowell Valley Vineyard due to the Mendocino-Lake County line due to snow. All other major roads and highways are open.

The Moss Grove rest area on Highway 101, near the junction of State Route 162, is closed due to a power outage.

If you are planning to travel, please prepare with emergency equipment such as blankets, water and food, and snow chains. You can check your route on the Caltrans Quickmap here.

Power outages

Over 900 PG&E customers are without power this morning, including approximately 500 customers who have been without power since February 22 – 24, located in northeastern parts of interior Mendocino County, including in the Legget, Laytonville, and Brooktrails areas; current estimated time of restoration for these outages are March 5 and 6. Over 300 customers lost power this morning in western unincorporated areas of Ukiah, including along State Route 253. PG&E cites weather as the reason for the outage and has not provided an estimated restoration time. There are also a number of smaller outages across the county — you can check for individual outage information on the PG&E outage map here.

Advertisements

This storm is expected to bring wind gusts, and additional snow accumulation could lead to more downed trees and power lines, so it’s recommended to prepare for additional outages over the next several days.

What to expect with the weather inland on Sunday, Mar. 5

A winter storm warning is in place until 4 p.m. today for the interior of Mendocino County, including Leggett, Laytonville, Piercy, Willits, Potter Valley and Round Valley. NWS Eureka forecasts that parts of the county over 1,000 feet in elevation may see heavy snow with accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Most inland areas will see rain throughout the afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms remain a possibility, along with hail.

More specifically, Piercy will see rain with little to no snow today and tonight. Leggett and Laytonville will see snow showers with a touch of rain mixed in. Laytonville is forecasted to see up to 6 inches of snow today and into Monday morning. Further east, Round Valley will see up to two inches of snow. Down south, Ukiah, Hopland, and Anderson Valley will see rain.

Advertisements

What to expect with the weather on the coast on Sunday, Mar. 5

The entire Mendocino Coast remains under a winter storm advisory until 4 p.m. today. Rain and isolated thunderstorms, accompanied by hail, are possible today.

Mendocino County’s many microclimates mean the weather conditions may vary based on your location, especially by elevation. You can check for the specific forecast for your neighborhood and on current road conditions as they develop.

Advertisements

Information is changing rapidly, and we’ll be keeping you updated on current conditions throughout the next several days. Although local agencies are preparing for the storm, emergency resources are likely to be stretched thin — if you can avoid travel, please stay off the roads for everyone’s safety.

You can read more about the storm’s original forecast in our previous article about this storm, and be sure to bookmark our winter weather information guide. There are additional resources included at the bottom of the article so you can check the exact conditions in your area.

Mendocino Voice Winter weather resources:

Sarah Stierch covers wildfires, breaking news, and more for The Mendocino Voice. You can follow Stierch on Twitter and learn more about her work and donate to her directly at here. Contact Stierch at [email protected]. The Voice maintains editorial control and independence.