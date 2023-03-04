Mendocino County live storm updates Mar. 4: Rain and snow return; up to two feet of snow expected; road conditions deteriorating; today’s forecast

This is a developing situation and information may change. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available. The most recent information will be updated at the top of the article, with the earlier reports below.

MENDOCINO Co., 3/4/23 — The next winter storm arrives on the North Coast today, and may continue through early next week. Snow is expected above 1,000 feet in elevation across northern California and could accumulate even on the coast through Sunday, so avoid unnecessary travel over the next few days, and be prepared for road closures, power outages, and other possible damage from the storm.

We’ve put together an overview of what’s to still come, and included some additional resources at the end of the article. We also have a winter weather info guide we recommend you bookmark, and information about FEMA assistance, CalFresh replacements, and other storm aid on our website..

NWS Eureka is collecting your snow reports during this storm with the amounts, time, location, and elevation — you can submit snow reports here. If you’re interested in an overview of the statewide impacts of these storms from a meteorological perspective, we recommend checking out Daniel Swain of Weather West, who has been sharing information throughout these major weather events.

Road conditions

As of 8 a.m. today, state routes and highways in Mendocino County are open, but conditions to the north are deteriorating: snow has begun to accumulate on U.S. Highway 101 in Del Norte County and there are a number of collisions and wintry road conditions reported in Humboldt County as low as 150 feet in elevation. This storm is also expected to impact road conditions across the northern half of the state in mountainous areas and high elevation passes.

Chains are currently required on two State Routes in the county as of 8:30 a.m.: 4 miles west of Willits on a portion of State Route 20 and on State Route 1 ¼ mile west of Hales Grove to just west of the intersection of SR 1 and highway 101. California Highway Patrol is escorting all traffic due to the conditions.

Winter weather is anticipated to be heavier this morning as the storm moves south today. If you are planning to travel, please prepare with emergency equipment such as blankets, water and food, and snow chains. You can check your route on the Caltrans Quickmap here.

Power outages

As of now, there are around 500 PG&E customers who have been without power since February 22 – 24, located in northeastern parts of interior Mendocino County, including in the Legget, Laytonville, and Brooktrails areas; current estimated time of restoration for these outages varies between March 4 – 5. There are also a number of smaller outages across the county — you can check for individual outage information on the PG&E outage map here.

This storm is expected to bring wind gusts, and additional snow accumulation could lead to more downed trees and power lines, so it’s recommended to prepare for additional outages over the next several days.

Anticipated snow fall amounts between Saturday, Mar. 4 and Sunday, Mar. 5 could bring over a feet of snow to some elevations.

What to expect with the weather inland on Saturday, Mar. 4

A winter storm warning is in place until 4 p.m. Sunday Mar. 5. for the interior of Mendocino County, including Leggett, Laytonville, Piercy, Willits, Potter Valley and Round Valley. NWS Eureka forecasts that in areas at or lower than 1,000 feet in elevation will start with rain that may possibly transition into snow in the afternoon, specifically in Willits and Potter Valley. Heavy snow above 1,000 feet in elevation could accumulate from 7 inches near 1,000 feet to 2 feet across higher ridges, as well as areas like Leggett, Piercy and Laytonville. Snow may accumulate at elevations below 1,000 feet elevation in the north part of the county. Snow is expected to be the heaviest on Saturday. Gusty winds will also make an appearance on Saturday, with ridgetops seeing between 30 to 40 mph wind gusts.

Southern inland, including Ukiah, Hopland, and Boonville will see showers today and possible thunderstorms in the afternoon that may be accompanied by hail. Rain will continue overnight. These areas are not under any weather warnings or advisories.

What to expect with the weather on the coast on Saturday, Mar. 4

The entire Mendocino Coast remains under a winter storm advisory until 4 p.m. Sunday Mar. 5. The coast will see rain all day and throughout the evening. Thunderstorms will likely accompany the rain — in fact, lightning and thunder was reported in Elk this morning. NWS Eureka forecasts that the coast can also see hail, sleet and wet snow accumulating up to one inch near sea level and that “travel could be very difficult” due to icy conditions. Please see below for our prior forecast, including further information on what can be expected inland.

Mendocino County’s many microclimates mean the weather conditions may vary based on your location, especially by elevation. You can check for the specific forecast for your neighborhood and on current road conditions as they develop.

Information is changing rapidly, and we’ll be keeping you updated on current conditions throughout the next several days. Although local agencies are preparing for the storm, emergency resources are likely to be stretched thin — if you can avoid travel, please stay off the roads for everyone’s safety.

You can read more about the storm’s original forecast in our previous article about this storm, and be sure to bookmark our winter weather information guide. There are additional resources included at the bottom of the article so you can check the exact conditions in your area.

Mendocino Voice Winter weather resources: