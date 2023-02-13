High winds, hard freeze and chance of snow to portions of Mendocino County (UPDATED 3:27 p.m.)

This is a developing situation and information may change. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available. The most recent information will be updated at the top of the article, with the earlier reports below.

2/13/23 3:27 p.m. – Power has been restored for Point Arena and Manchester Power remains out in Little Rive rand is anticipated to be restored by 6:15 p.m. according to PG&E.

2/13/23 2:58 p.m. – High winds have brought the first power outages to the county, with over 1,350 PG&E customers in Little River, Point Arena, and Manchester losing power after 2:00 p.m. on Monday. PG&E crews are on the scene of both outages. Power is anticipated to be restored in Point Arena/Manchester by 5:45 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. in Little River. Monitor outage conditions here.

MENDOCINO Co., 2/13/23 – After getting a taste of spring-like weather, Mendocino County will see a return to winter conditions as a mix of freezing temperatures, blustery winds and chances of rain or snow showers come to portions of the county.

According to the National Weather Service Eureka (NWS Eureka), on Monday gusty winds from the north will usher in cooler temperatures followed by showers throughout the county on Tuesday morning.

As of Monday morning, a Wind Advisory is in place for the entire county. Coastal communities like Point Arena are “very likely” to experience 28 to 39 mph with gusts up to 48 mph and Fort Bragg will see northwest winds from 26 to 32 mph and gusts up to 40 mph. Inland, Boonville can anticipate northwest winds from 13 to 24 mph and gusts as high as 34 mph and Willits may experience breezy winds from 16 to 26 mph and gusts up to 28 mph.

NWS Eureka advises residents to use extra caution while operating high profile vehicles and secure any loose outdoor objects that could be blown down due to the winds. NWS Eureka also noted that tree limbs could also be blown down, resulting in possible power outages. The Wind Advisory remains in place until 4 a.m. Tuesday.

A Gale Warning is also in effect until 10 p.m. Tuesday on coastal waters along the entire coast from Shelter Cove to Point Arena. Expect to see northwest winds at 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph and seas 16 to 20 feet. NWS Eureka advises mariners to alter plans to avoid being caught in hazardous conditions.

With the wind comes a dramatic shift in temperature and chances of snow showers in portions of the county. The northern part of the county, specifically in elevations over 1,000 feet, may see snow showers starting Monday night into Tuesday morning. Communities that may wake up to snow include Willits, Covelo, Laytonvlle, and Leggett. Coastal communities, including Fort Bragg and Point Arena may experience light showers. Take caution if you’re commuting in the morning along Route 28, Route 101, or other routes that lead to higher elevations. Commuters may see slick conditions.

As if that isn’t enough of a reminder winter is still here, a Hard Freeze Watch will be in effect from 1:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Tuesday for the entire coast from Sea Ranch to Shelter Cove. The coast could experience sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 degrees.

The freezing temperatures along the coast could kill crops and other vegetation and damage outdoor plumbing. Additionally, humans, pets, and livestock exposed to extreme cold are susceptible to frostbite and hypothermia. Here are tips from the National Weather Service on how to prepare for cold weather conditions.

Conditions may vary widely across North Coast microclimates, and on your travel routes, so we’ve included a list of useful resources to keep you updated at the bottom of this article. You can check for the specific forecast for your neighborhood and on current road conditions as they develop.

Mendocino Voice Winter weather resources:

