Fort Bragg’s North Coast Brewing launches virtual reality beer tasting

Have you ever wanted to explore the Mendocino Coast with a beer in hand from the comfort of your own home? Now you can with North Coast Brewing Company’s new virtual reality beer-tasting experience.

Created in partnership with Spyglass, a tech startup that builds virtual reality (VR) platforms, Fort Bragg’s North Coast Brewing created a three-part VR experience offered for a limited time.

VR beer drinkers are sent a four-pack of North Coast Brewing beers (Scrimshaw Pilsner, Pranqster Belgian Style Golden, Pacific Magic IPA, and Old Rasputin Russian Imperial Stout) and a set of four custom coasters. You also get access to an exclusive app you can download.

Jennifer Owen, chief executive and financial officer of North Coast Brewing Company, flies over the Mendocino Coast from the comfort of the brewery’s pub. (Courtesy photo)

After downloading and launching the app, beer fans will soar over the beautiful Fort Bragg coastline via a drone flyover. They will also visit Fortunate Farms in Caspar, an organic farm. At the farm, participants can tour the 40-acre property and learn about North Coast Brewing’s Carbon Farming project, which involves regenerative agriculture and carbon sequestration. The VR experience wraps up with a tasting of the four beers guided by brewmaster Chuck Martins.

“Our joint mission is to share the beauty and sounds of our rugged coastline while enjoying delicious craft beer across the Golden State,” says Jennifer Owen, chief executive and financial officer of North Coast Brewing.

The only caveat? You must have a Meta Quest 2 virtual reality headset, which retails for $399.

The North Coast Brewing Spyglass VR Experience is $54.95 and available only to California residents. The last day to purchase the experience is Saturday, February 19, 2023. northcoastbrewing.com.

