Public Health advisory, public nuisance declared at Creekside; temporary bridge to be provided

WILLITS, CA, 1/16/23 — Residents of Creekside Cabins & RV Resort have been without vehicle access for more than two weeks after a sinkhole swallowed the culvert leading into the mobile home park. This weekend brought key developments in their predicament, as county officials say residents will now be relocated following a series of decrees from Mendocino County’s department of Code Enforcement.

Code Enforcement declared a public nuisance on Friday, saying owner Teresa Thurman had failed “to address urgent health and safety risks.”

“As part of its summary abatement process, the County has reached out to a contractor to provide a temporary ingress/egress over the sinkhole,” a Saturday afternoon news release read. “Because of traffic safety issues, the bridge is only expected to be available for a short time to allow occupants to relocate to a safer location.”

The release encouraged those who don’t live at Creekside — directly off of Highway 101 north of the town of Willits — to avoid the area for the safety of residents, county employees, and contractors. Anyone exiting or entering must use a small footbridge adjacent to the park, as it is currently the only means of accessing the property.

The county news release did not elaborate on where residents will be relocating to or whether they’ll will be able to relocate in their vehicles or RVs; these details and the timing of constructing a temporary bridge are still being ironed out, Supervisor John Haschak told The Mendocino Voice. As of Monday, no bridge was yet in place.

The Voice could not immediately reach staff from Code Enforcement for comment on Monday, but expects to share more information this week.

In another news release on Sunday, Mendocino County Public Health issued a Public Health Advisory, saying the County Health Officer was “investigating concerns for the health and human safety of the residents.” Specifically, the county “has concerns about whether septic tanks have been reached for required monthly processing and whether there has been appropriate garbage disposal and retrieval.” Any overflow of waste could contaminate water and foster bacteria on the property, the news release detailed.

“Exposure to and ingestion of contaminated water can result in infections, skin rashes, gastrointestinal illness, and other infectious diseases,” according to the release.

Although county officials say Social Services has made frequent visits to the property, especially in attempts to provide residents who need it with oxygen, Public Health believed that these efforts may not wholly meet residents’ needs.

“The lack of access may also impair the ability to replenish oxygen supplies for some who need it, to maintain electrical appliances, to shop for necessities, to safely travel to school or work, and to receive emergency attention by first responders, fire, or ambulance,” the county wrote.

The county said Social Services, the Sheriff’s Office, and the Office of Emergency Services will be available to provide “support and guidance” as residents relocate.

