Creekside residents to meet with Social Services Friday, plan for relocation next week

WILLITS, CA, 1/19/23 — Mendocino County has released its latest update on the sinkhole predicament at Creekside Cabins & RV Resort, by way of a digital news release Thursday afternoon encouraging all residents to attend an 11 a.m. meeting Friday. Social Services will lead that meeting, speaking with residents and making them aware of available services.

“All residents are encouraged to attend this meeting so they may ascertain what resources may be available to them,” county representatives wrote.

No release has specified where residents will be relocating to, writing Wednesday that, “resource plans for potential removal will have to be addressed on a residence by residence basis.” Relocation will go forward “if the resident so chooses,” per that release.

“At this time there is no existing plan for permanent access to the site, so this will seriously compromise the ability of sewer, garbage and emergency response to provide services to the site,” the Thursday release expanded.

The landlord, Teresa Thurman, had selected a contractor to begin work on permanent repairs, but no permanent work is underway, and there have been no applications for permits from Caltrans, state and county representatives told The Voice.

Per the Thursday update, the temporary bridge will be installed Jan. 24 and will be an exit-only thoroughfare on Jan. 25 and Jan. 26, until its removal Jan. 27.

“The installation and removal of the bridge may alter some of the foot access paths, so residents should not rely on existing foot access paths to remain after the bridge is installed and removed,” county representatives advised.

The Mendocino Voice will continue to provide updates on Creekside as work progresses. Read more about county action here, and find perspectives from Creekside residents here.

Note: Kate Fishman covers the environment & natural resources for The Mendocino Voice in partnership with a Report For America. Her position is funded by the Community Foundation of Mendocino, Report for America, & our readers. You can support Fishman’s work with a tax-deductible donation here or by emailing [email protected]. Contact her at KFishman@mendovoice.com or at (707) 234-7735. The Voice maintains editorial control and independence.