The Mendocino Setlist: October 27- November 2

MENDOCINO Co., 10/25/22 – This week’s Setlist is Halloween heavy, so if you’re up for jamming out while wearing your finest costume you’ll have plenty of options. Not into the spooky scene? Don’t fret! We’ve got you covered. Don’t forget to check out our list of family-friendly Halloween events here.

The 🎃 denotes a Halloween event in the list below.

Thursday, October 27



Helene Eve – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Helene Eve performs soulful originals and covers ranging from folk, funk, blues, country and more. All ages, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Hanger 39, 1180 Airport Park Blvd, Ukiah.



Judy Fjell – Montana-based singer-songwriter Judy Fjell returns to Ukiah to perform a set of “songs [that] burst with political reverence and a joy of life.” A proud feminist and self-described musical activist, Fjell has founded numerous notable women’s choruses on the West Coast, including the Inland Valley Women’s Chorus, and also leads Unitarian Universalist congregations around the country. The Ukiah UkeTones will open. All ages, sliding scale starting at $20, 7 p.m., Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 640 S Orchard Ave, Ukiah.

Friday, October 28 Kyle Madrigal – Guitarist, harmonica player, and singer Kyle Madrigal performs every Friday. All ages, free, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Brickhouse Coffee, 3 S. Main St, Willits.

Blue Luke – Blues and jazz guitarist Blue Luke will perform with his band at Rivino Winery’s Boujee stage. 4 p.m., Rivino Winery, 4101 Cox Schrader Rd., Ukiah.

BoonFire – Anderson Valley’s own BoonFire will perform rock and reggae. Fairall’s Farm food truck will also be on hand. Free, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville. Live local music – Local musicians and bands perform weekly. All ages, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., free, Headlands Coffee, 120 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg. 🎃Halloween Costume Bash – DJ Grandpa D will provide the soundtrack to the night and $600 in prizes will be awarded for in a costume contest. 21 and over, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., Garcia River Casino, 22215 Windy Hollow Rd., Point Arena. 🎃Halloweed Party – The Mendo Dope Band will perform a cannabis-centric set. There will be a costume contest, food trucks, a raffle, and product demonstrations and discounts. 21 and over, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., $10, Plantshop, 2031 Wellmar Dr., Ukiah.

🎃Dancehall-o-Ween 5 – DJ Guidance and Guerrilla Takeover will spin reggae, dancehall, hip-hop, afrobeat, house music and more. MC Radioactive will also perform. There will be a costume contest with a $100 cash prize. 21 and over, 9 p.m., $10, McCarty’s Bar, 6951 East Rd., Redwood Valley.



🎃Beer Drinkers and Hell Raisers Halloween Bash – Mendocino County’s only axe throwing bar will host a Halloween party starring Beer Drinkers and Hell Raisers, a ZZ Top cover band. Costumes encouraged. All ages, 9 p.m., $20, The Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah.

Saturday, October 29 Live local music – Local musicians and bands perform every week overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 North Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg. 🎃 Adam Manus Band, Black Suzie, Soul Circus and Jackson Hayes – Celebrate Halloween at the Boujee tent with live music, comedians, and costumes. The Adam Manus Band will perform ’90s rock covers, and Black Susie, Soul Circus and Jackson Hayes will also perform. 4 p.m., Rivino Winery, 4101 Cox Schrader Rd., Ukiah.

🎃Ranger Steve and the Log Lifters – Duo Ranger Steve and the Log Lifts will perform at the brewery grounds. They are comprised of a guitar, drums and “a collection of odd electronics.” Turtle Island Tacos will serve food. Free, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville.

🎃Steven Bates Band – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Steven Bates leads his band in a high energy concert with “jamming, roots-rock with conscious lyrics.” The Dunes Boys also perform and a costume contest will take place. Free, 4:20 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., in front of Piaci Pub & Pizzeria, 120 W. Redwood Ave., Fort Bragg.

Karch Brothers Band – Performing songs from the Great American Songbook, the Karch Brothers are actually brothers. They’re performing as part of a fundraiser for Flockworks, a nonprofit organization that provides arts education to children and has beautified the Mendocino Coast with its murals and Little Free Libraries. Reservations recommended. Free, donations accepted for Flockworks, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Kokkos Bar and Grill inside the Union Lumber Company Store, 301 N. Main St., Fort Bragg. Call (707) 964-2651 for more information.

🎃2MuchFun! – Musical duo Paul Haley and Dave Pierce will perform Halloween songs and rock classics. Costumes encouraged and sing-a-longs welcome. Food available for purchase. 6 p.m., Szechuan Asian Restaurant, 47 E. Mendocino Ave., Willits.

🎃Halloween at the Forest Club – DJs the Honeycombs, Sticky Prisms and Stevie Wonderful will perform. 21 and over, free, 7 p.m., the Forest Club, 239 N. State St., Ukiah.

🎃Haunted Ballroom Halloween Fundraiser – A spooktacular evening to support the Willits Center for the Arts. Live music provided by Funkacillin and DJs. A light dinner will be served by Chef Adam Celaya. A costume parade and contest will take place with a $250 grand prize. 7 p.m., $50, Willits Center for the Arts, 71 E. Commercial St., Willits. Buy tickets here.

🎃Waylon and the Wildcats – Country band Waylon and the Wildcats will perform. There will be a costume contest with prizes. 21 and over, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Sports Attic 2, 247 E. Perkins St., Ukiah.

Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum selling songwriter Katdelic (RonKat Spearman) performs on October 31 in Point Arena.

🎃Halloween Costume Party – DJ dance party with a costume contest for best original costume, scariest, sexist, funniest and couple costume. Happy hour prices on drinks, too. 21 and over, 8 p.m., free, Buckhorn Bar, 76360 CA-162, Covelo.



🎃Katdelic – RonKat Spearman (pictured), the Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum selling songwriter for Parliament Funkadelic will perform with his band, Katdelic. Winner of the “Best of the Bay” in 2017 and 2019, the band’s sound is danceable and live performances are inspired by Prince, Funkadelic, and the Rolling Stones. There will be a costume contest for best original costume with prizes. All ages, 8 p.m., $10-$22, Arena Theater, 214 Main St., Point Arena. Tickets on sale at arenatheater.org.

🎃Weird Year Halloween Costume Party – Lo-fi indie/blues rock band Weird YeAr performs. There will be a costume contest with prizes and spooky cocktails offered. 21 and over, $10, 8 p.m. Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland.

🎃Halloween Bash with DJ Staylephresh – DJ Staylephresh and guests hosts a Halloween party with a costume contest. Gift cards will be awarded for the sexiest, couples and most original costumes. 21 and over, free, 9 p.m., the Pub, 585 N. State St., Ukiah.

🎃Halloween Party with Total Bern Productions – Dance the night away with a DJ from Total Bern Productions. A costume contest for prizes will be held. There will also be free drinks, snacks and more. 21 and over, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., Lauren’s at the Buckhorn, 14081 CA-128, Boonville

🎃Moon Rabbit – Five-piece modern rock band Moon Rabbit will perform. 21 and over, 9 p.m., Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits.

🎃Steampunk’n: A Costume Bash – A steampunk themed costume party featuring Brooklyn-based DJ Beat Kitty performing electronic dance and bass. Additional DJs include Av8trix, Raeya, and Aethernaut. There will be a steampunk costume contest, a raffle and an art exhibit curated by psychedelic art collective Tribe 13. 18 and over, 9 p.m., $18-$25, Bace, 109 N. Main St, Willits. Tickets on sale here.

🎃Top Shelf and Rising Signs – The Thirsty Axe will celebrate their one year anniversary with reggae bands Top Shelf and Rising Signs. DJ Seshwann will also perform. A costume contest will take place. All ages, 9 p.m., $20, The Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah.

🎃Annual Halloween Party with DJ Crazy T – Grab that mangy moose costume for the annual party at Vic’s. DJ Crazy T will provide the soundtrack to a costume contest with prizes and drink specials. 21 and over, free, 9:30 p.m., Vic’s Place, 8501 East Rd., Redwood Valley.

Sunday, October 30

Church of Boogie Woogie – Enjoy a little blues with your brunch when Wendy DeWitt and Kirk Harwood perform. All ages, 12 p.m., free, Ukiah Brewing Company, 102 S. State St., Ukiah.

Deep Strings – Berlin duo Deep Strings performs their unique blend of jazz, folk and pop all focused around a cello and sensual female vocals. They won first prize at the Jazz and Blues Award festival in Berlin. All ages, 2 p.m., $30, S.P.A.C.E. Theater, 508 W. Perkins St., Ukiah. Tickets on sale here.

William Scott Forbes – Laytonville singer-songwriter William Scott Forbes performs with his band every Sunday. Grab a burger while you’re there. All ages, free, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., The Peg House, 69501 Highway 101, Leggett.

Sunday Music – Local musicians perform every Sunday. All ages, free, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., The Brickery, 961 Ukiah St., Mendocino.

Live local music – Local musicians and bands perform every week overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 North Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg.

Brubeck & Beyond: A musical tribute to alto sax legend Paul Desmond – Trio Enhancement, featuring saxophonist Harrison Goldberg, seven-string guitarist/ arranger Chris Doering, and upright bassist Trevor Kinsel, will perform the songs of Paul Desmond. All ages, $20-$25, Gualala Arts Center, 46501 Old State Highway, Gualala. Learn more here. Jazz Dudes – Barney McClure, Pierre Archain and Greg Hester perform jazz favorites every Sunday. All ages, free, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Ukiah Brewing Company, 102 S. State St., Ukiah.

Wednesday, November 2 Blues Invitational with Wendy DeWitt – Every Wednesday, join the Queen of Boogie Woogie, Wendy DeWitt, for a blues jam with musical friends from throughout the region. 21 and over, 7 p.m., free, Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland. Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Wednesday. 21 and over, 9 p.m., Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits. Submit your upcoming music events by each Sunday for the Setlist to [email protected].

