Mendocino National Forest offers free firewood permits, lifts campfire restrictions

MENDOCINO Co., 10/26/22 — Mendocino National Forest offers firewood permits every year, and this year there is an abundance of firewood due to hazardous treee work, and permits will be free, according to a recent announcement.

The United States Forest Service (USFS) has also lifted campfire restrictions in the forest, and so camp fire permits will now be available again for visitors; however, setting off fireworks and other prohibited activities remain banned.

Firewood permits are available at regional offices and by mail, and can also be downloaded online. More information about the permits is available here, with more specifics and the permit form available at the USFS firewood website.

Here’s the announcement from USFS:

“Due to the amount of hazard-tree abatement completed this year, the Mendocino National Forest and the Chico Seed Orchard have an abundance of firewood available to those with a personal-use firewood permit. Firewood permits are free this year, and available for pick up at the Supervisor’s Office in Willows. The Grindstone Ranger District has provided a map with locations of wood rounds at Letts Lake and Mill Valley. The Willows office is open 8:30 am to noon and 1:00 – 4:00 pm, Monday through Friday, except for Federal holidays. Call 530-934-3316 for additional information.”

