Large prescribed burn happening near SR 20 from Oct. 17 – 28

MENDOCINO Co., 10/16/22 — Cal Fire Mendocino is planning a broadcast burn in the vicinity of State Route 20 between October 17 through October 28, from 12 – 5 p.m. daily, depending on conditions, and smoke will be visible in the area.. The burn will take place east of Fort Bragg, north of Parklin Fork Conservation Camp, north of Highway 20, and west of Willits.

Here's the announcement from Cal Fire:

Here’s the announcement from Cal Fire:

Mendocino County, CA– The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) Mendocino Unit will be conducting a large broadcast burn, located east of the community of Fort Bragg, north of Parlin Fork Conservation Camp, 23000 State Highway 20, north of Highway 20, and west of Willits. Smoke will be visible in the area.

Burning is planned for Monday, October 17, 2022, through Friday, October 28, 2022, 12 noon to 5 p.m. each day, weather and air quality conditions permitting. The burn will be conducted under very tight restrictions for the personal safety of firefighters and area residents. If there are any indications that the burn cannot be conducted in a safe manner, such as high winds or local fire activity, the burn will be canceled.

The prescribed burning being will be conducted under specific climatic conditions to ensure control and minimize air quality and other impacts. The primary goal of this prescribed burn is to reintroduce fire as a natural element of the ecosystem. A second goal is to improve wildlife habitat by inducing new shoots from sprouting species to increase forage production, with islands of unburned fuel left within the burned area to provide shelter for small mammals. A third goal is to reduce overall vegetation to decrease the chance of catastrophic wildfires in the future.

For CAL FIRE prescribed burning notifications within Mendocino County, residents are encouraged to follow the CAL FIRE Mendocino Unit on,

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CALFIRE_MEU

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/calfiremeu/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CALFIREMEU/