Earthquake season: The Great Shakeout today and state grants for seismic retrofits

MENDOCINO Co., 10/20/22 — It’s not unusual that we write up articles for small earthquakes happening across the North Coast, since Mendocino County and the surrounding region are home to a number of fault lines, along with many other Californians.

On Thursday, October 20, the “Great Shakeout” will take place across the state, and at 10:20 a.m. residents will receive an alert to test the emergency notification system via the MyShake app. You can read more about California’s MyShake app here — it’s designed to give residents advanced warning and additional information in case of a quake. If you have it installed, you will receive a test notification this morning to help you prepare for the next Big One. More earthquake preparedness information is included below.

To get prepared for an emergency, we’ve put together an emergency guide for you, and you can also read about the tsunami risks to Mendocino County here. The announcements for today’s Great Shakeout event and information about the retrofit grant funding is below.

Great Shakeout announcement from Mendocino County:

The test drill will have an audible tone along with verbal messaging in English that says, “This is a test of the earthquake warning system, no action required.” If you want to be counted as a participant you can register at: https://www.shakeout.org/register/index.php?start=california.

This is not a county-run exercise, but we encourage you to take part.

To prepare for an earthquake:

Prior to the event

Ensure that you secure your space (Large furniture, Televisions, Pictures, etc.)

Have a disaster plan, including a communications plan and a place to meet if you get separated.

Prepare a disaster supply kit

Keep important documents in an easy-to-access location

During the event

Drop Cover and Hold on When the Shaking Stops

Get to a Safe Location

Check yourself and others for injury, and call 911 for help if needed

Expect aftershocks

If near the coast, Tsunami’s are possible, so get to higher ground.

For more information on earthquakes/tsunamis visit https://earthquake.ca.gov/, https://www.conservation.ca.gov/cgs/tsunami/education, or https://mendoready.org/

For information on grants to help cover seismic retrofitting of your primary home, please visit: https://www.earthquakebracebolt.com/How-Our-Program-Works/See-If-You-Qualify

Seismic retrofit grant funding is available to eligible zip codes in Mendocino County! Registration for the “Earthquake Brace + Bolt Program” opens October 18, 2022, and continues through November 29, 2022. The Prevention, Recovery, Resiliency, and Mitigation Division encourages homeowners in Fort Bragg, Mendocino, Redwood Valley, Ukiah, and Willits to take advantage of grant funding to offset the cost of seismic retrofitting of their primary residences. The Earthquake Brace + Bolt (EBB) Program, jointly administered by the California Earthquake Authority and the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, offers eligible homeowners grants for up to $3,000. The grants help offset the cost of seismic retrofits that brace the cripple walls of older homes, when present, and bolt houses to their foundations, making them less vulnerable to earthquake damage. Eligible homeowners can apply online for grants during the registration period, October 18 through November 29, 2022. Thanks to additional FEMA funding that is administered by Cal OES, EBB grants will be available to homeowners in 521 ZIP Codes in more than 270 cities and communities. In Mendocino County, zip codes eligible for EBB grants are 95437 (Fort Bragg), 95460 (Mendocino), 95470 (Redwood Valley), 95482 (Ukiah), and 95490 (Willits). Income-eligible homeowners may also qualify for available supplemental grants. The amounts vary depending on the region and type of retrofit completed. These supplemental grants, which are available for households with an income at or below $72,080, may be able to provide up to 100% of the funds needed to cover a seismic retrofit. Grants are contingent upon meeting eligibility requirements and available funds. For more information on the EBB grant program please visit: https://www.earthquakebracebolt.com/How-Our-Program-Works/See-If-You-Qualify