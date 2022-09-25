Meet the candidates: answering your questions at upcoming election events in Mendocino County

MENDOCINO Co., 9/25/22 — The November 2022 elections will be happening on November 2, but sample ballots will be mail on September 29, so it’s a good time to get to know your local candidates! Right now, there are several events planned around the county, and we’ll continue to keep you updated with information about what you need to know this election.

We’d also like to hear from you about what issues you want to hear the candidates talking about as we cover the election this month — please take our survey at the bottom of this article, and you can read more about why we are asking these questions! Our complete election coverage from 2022 can be found here.

If you know of any upcoming events we’re missing, please get in touch at [email protected], and we’ll update this information.

Mendocino Coast Health Care forum: This event took place on September 21, 2022, and can be watched in full here. The event included Skip Taube interviewing candidates Lee Finley, Paul Katzeff, John Redding, Dawnmarie Risley-Child’s, Susan Savage and Jade Tippet.

Ukiah candidates forum: This event is happening Monday, September 26, 2022 at 6 p.m. in the Ukiah City Council Chambers, 300 Seminary Avenue, Ukiah. Wendy DeWitt will moderate with speakers including Ukiah City Council candidates and a representative from Measure O and a representative from Measure P. The event is co-sponsored by the Mendocino County Women’s Political Coalition and the American Association of University Women, and will be livestreamed on The Mendocino Voice Youtube page.

Willits candidates forum: This event is happening Sunday, October 9 from 2 – 5 p.m. at the Little Lake Grange, 291 School St., Willits. At 2 p.m. there will be representatives from Measure O and Measure P, and beginning at 3 p.m. there will be a forum for eight candidates for three seats on the Willits Unified School District Board. The event is co-sponsored by Little Lake Grange; WELL (Willits Economic Localization); League of Women Voters of Mendocino; and Mendocino Women’s Political Coalition.

Here’s our brief survey — let us know what you want the candidates to be talking about, and we will try to ask your questions!

