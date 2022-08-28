Nominate a Mendocino “art champion” for this year’s awards

MENDOCINO Co., 8/27/22 — Every year, the Arts Council of Mendocino County selects community members and local businesses to honor for the contribution to the arts in our county — and now’s your chance to nominate someone you think should get some recognition.

Nominations will be accepted until September 16, and can be submitted at the Arts Council website. The awards will be given out during a Board of Supervisors meeting in October, 2022, as well as honored with a celebratory dinner. Award categories include business champion, individual champion, artist champion, and education champion. You can read about the 2021 awards here.

Here’s the announcement from the Arts Council:

SEEKING NOMINATIONS FOR THE 19th ANNUAL MENDOCINO COUNTY ART CHAMPION AWARDS

The Art Champion awards are annually presented in October to coincide with National Arts and Humanities Month. National Arts and Humanities Month is a coast-to-coast collective celebration of culture in America, dedicated to giving millions of Americans the opportunity to explore new facets of the arts and humanities in their lives and encourage them to begin a lifelong habit of active participation. To learn more about National Arts and Humanities Month, visit the website for Americans for the Arts at www.americansforthearts.org or the website for the California Arts Council at https://arts.ca.gov/

To link to a Mendocino County Art Champion nomination form, to review the award criteria, or to see a list of past winners, go to the website of the Arts Council of Mendocino County at www.artsmendocino.org and click on the Program in the Spotlight.