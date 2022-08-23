Kevin Murray asks court for probation despite 16-month minimum sentence in felony plea (updated 8/24)

EDITOR’S NOTE: Murray pleaded no contest to a felony, but the original version of this article inaccurately stated that he pleaded guilty. The copy below has been corrected. The Voice regrets the error.
Updated 8/24/22 12 p.m. — Read the latest developments in Murray’s sentencing hearing in our update.
Updated 5:30 p.m.: Editor’s note: This article has been updated to include photos from a protest held outside the Mendocino County Superior Court in Ukiah today.
UKIAH, 8/23/22 — Attorneys for Kevin Murray, a former Ukiah Police (UPD) sergeant who pleaded sexual assault charges down to a felony charge of dissuading a victim last month, filed a sentencing memorandum Friday asking the Mendocino County Superior Court for probation rather than jail time. In response, a protest was announced on social media. The action was scheduled outside the courthouse Tuesday, in advance of Murray’s sentencing hearing Wednesday afternoon.
The plea form filed on Murray’s behalf agrees to a minimum sentence of 16 months in state prison and maximum sentence of four years. Probation officers have recommended just twelve months in custody, according to Murray’s lawyers with Andrian, Gallenson and Gaskell in Santa Rosa, but the lawyers argue Murray only pleaded
guilty no contest on an understanding that no jail time be imposed.
“Extensive discussion took place between the court and counsel prior to the change of plea in this matter,” attorney Stephen Gallenson wrote to Judge Carly Dolan. “This was a negotiated disposition and the court indicated that it did not intend to impose any additional jail time so long as there were no surprises regarding Mr. Murray’s background.”
Murray had been charged with sexually assaulting one woman in 2014 and another in 2020. He’s also accused in civil court of sexually assaulting a detective on an out-of-county work trip in 2013. A pattern of burglary emerged, given that he allegedly gained unlawful entry into a residence or hotel room prior to the assaults. In additional criminal complaints filed months after his initial arrest, Murray was also charged with possession of methamphetamine in his locker at work, possession of an illegal assault weapon as defined under California law, and threatening or intimidating a witness.
His attorneys dispute an aggravating circumstance to the charges, arguing that Murray was inaccurately accused of disguising his identity in text messages to a victim. They maintain he “disguised his phone number,” but his identity was clear: “For this reason, the defendant disagrees that this is an aggravating factor under the specific circumstances of the case.”
They’re asking the court for a suspended sentence, in which Murray would stay on probation so long as he keeps out of trouble. Murray was arrested on suspicion of petty theft by the Lakeport Police Department in November, but Lake County prosecutors moved to dismiss those charges “due to civil compromise” on June 28, and a jury trial scheduled for July 20 was canceled.
In support of their argument, Murray’s lawyers also submitted letters from character witnesses including the defendant’s wife, mother-in-law, ex wife and other family members, which are included in the linked document above. Those intimate (but now public) records describe a long-term struggle with alcohol, which is believed to have been a factor in Murray’s crimes.
The civil lawsuit against Murray and the City of Ukiah alleges that Murray’s assaults occurred within a broader pattern of sexual harassment and workplace misconduct at the Ukiah Police Department. That lawsuit is still proceeding, with a hearing scheduled in October.
According to a firearms relinquishment report filed Aug. 17, Murray surrendered five unspecified weapons to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office January 29, 2021. Probation officers have asked for the court to order those weapons be destroyed, “if not otherwise sold or transferred…” The former police officer is now prohibited from possessing firearms as part of his felony plea.
Read our previous coverage of Murray’s case here.
You are not responsible for the hurt, betrayal, silencing, and victimization that rapist Kevin Murray willingly and intentionally caused you and your loved ones.
You are not and shall not be held responsible for the “loss of career” rapist Kevin Murray caused on himself by choosing to commit crimes against you, other victims, and the betrayal to the oath he took for the community of Ukiah. He chose with strong commitment to commit crimes. That is his pill to swallow.
To the victim he took advantage of knowing he was a white male senior officer, knowing he was in a position of power and authority, using your vulnerability to his advantage, I’m sorry he used that to try to get his way. I’m sorry you had to sleep on the nasty floor of a hotel bathroom to save yourself from being raped. I’m sorry your department failed to protect you. I’m sorry your story has been ignored by the justice system. I’m sorry community members did not see you until Chief Wyatt suddenly disappeared, Chief Waidelich was fired, and Sergeant Pintane remains hidden in the four walls of a corrupt department avoiding accountability. You are seen by community members. You have been heard. You matter.
To the victim he took advantage of knowing she was a family friend, I’m sorry rapist Kevin Murray manipulated his way into your home. He used his charismatic personality to gain your trust then later used it against you to manipulate his attorneys to believe he is innocent. I’m sorry rapist Kevin Murray intentionally and forcibly sexually assaulted you. Not only once, but more than once. I’m sorry rapist Kevin Murray’s actions were only classified as misdemeanor after the many months of court appearances to at the end only be told he may get probation. You may not have been given the opportunity to speak in court but we, the community, see and hear you. You matter.
To the victim of the hotel, I’m sorry he used his power of a police officer to justify his encounter with you then later chose to willingly and intentionally force you to conduct sexual favors on him. I’m sorry rapist Kevin Murray caused you intentional emotional harm when he trapped you in that hotel room to engage in sexual activity. I’m sorry you had to make the right, yet difficult, decision to report the heinous crimes to his peers. I’m sorry your story was not shared in court and the opportunity of confronting your abuser was stolen from you by rapist Kevin Murray working out a plea. We see you. You matter.
To the wife of rapist Kevin Murray that said she stayed with him because she “would have missed the opportunity to love someone unconditionally”, please seek therapy. Co-dependency is real. There are other fish in the sea. You are worthy of faithful, honest, true love. Rapist Kevin Murray’s selfish, willful and intentional acts to cheat on you are strong signs of him being self-centered. I’m sorry rapist Kevin Murray has dragged you and your family through emotional turmoil because he chooses not to accept responsibility. You deserve better. You matter.
To the officer who had to write recommendations for rapist Kevin Murray’s sentencing, I’m sorry you were not given complete reports of the hideous acts this ill willed person committed on the victims he prayed and sought after.
In closing, many lives were negatively impacted by rapist Kevin Murray’s actions and he is still avoiding accountability. Let us pray the justice system holds rapist Kevin Murray accountable before he prays on more victims. Rapist Kevin Murray’s victims deserve justice.
Oh my God thank you everybody for showing support so this cop doesn’t walk free