Former UPD Sgt. Kevin Murray facing 16 months in sweetheart plea deal that skirts trial on sex charges

UKIAH 7/8/22 — Former Ukiah Police Department Sgt. Kevin Murray pleaded no contest Thursday afternoon to felony dissuading or intimidating a witness he was charged with sexually assaulting in 2020, and misdmeanor false imprisonment of a woman he was charged with raping twice in 2014. All other charges were dismissed by Mendocino County Superior Court Judge Carly Dolan, including multiple counts of burglary, possession of methamphetamine, possession of an assault rifle, and filing false evidence in an investigation.

Murray is facing a minimum of 16 to 48 months in state prison when he returns to court for sentencing August 24. Meanwhile, he remains out on bail with no set date of surrender. The ex-cop is now a “one-strike” felon, prohibiting him from owning or possessing a firearm, but the court will not require Murray to register as a sex offender.