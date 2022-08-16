CHP releases information about August 14 fatal crash near Talmage

MENDOCINO CO., 8/16/22 — A traffic collision involving an SUV driven by 83-year-old Ronald Sarenius and a Harley Davidson motorcycle ended in the 70-year-old motorcyclist’s death on Monday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol, which released an incident report today, but has not disclosed the decedent’s name.

On August 14, 2022, at approximately 1825 hours, the driver of a white SUV was attempting to merge onto the US-101 southbound on ramp from Talmage Rd. At the same time the driver of a blue Harley Davidson motorcycle was on US-101 southbound to Talmage Rd. The driver of the white SUV turned from Talmage Rd and drove wrong way onto US-101 southbound to Talmage Rd. The motorcycle was struck by the SUV traveling wrong way. As a result of the collision the driver of the motorcycle sustained fatal injuries, and the driver of the SUV was unharmed. The driver on the SUV remained on scene and cooperated with authorities.