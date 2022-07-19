Firefighters responding to Meadow Fire in Boonville

UPDATE 2:06 p.m.: Road closures are going into place at Peachland and Lone Tree, and Peachland and Good Acres to allow emergency crews to respond — please avoid the area if possible.

The fire is confirmed to be at least 20 acres in size in Cal Fire Mendocino’s most recent incident report.

#MeadowFire UPDATED: Fire resources at scene have made significant progress. Aerial photo of Meadow Fire at approx 1:50 PM today. Location: Boonville, Black Oak Ridge Rd & Lone Tree Ridge Rd, Mendocino County, CA. #CALFIREMEU #ReadyForWildfire pic.twitter.com/nkJFRb9Xjn — CAL FIRE Mendocino (@CALFIRE_MEU) July 19, 2022

MENDOCINO Co., 7/19/22 — Fire crews are responding to a wildfire, called the “Meadow Fire” in Boonville, and an air response is also underway. The fire is located in the vicinity of Peachland Road and Lone Tree Ridge in Boonville, and is Cal Fire Mendocino describes the fire as a grass fire that has begun spreading into timber at a moderate rate of spread.

The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office issued a Nixle alert at 12:25 p.m. asking for people in the area to maintain “situational awareness,” but no evacuations have been issued so far. Initial reports from Cal Fire Mendocino put the fire at one acre, but scanner traffic indicates that it may have grown to 20 acres at the time of publication.

We will continue to update as more information becomes available. Please avoid the area if possible to allow emergency crews to respond. Mendocino County will also update emergency information at the mendoready.org website.

Here’s an aerial photo of the fire shared by Cal Fire Mendocino:

Meadow Fire in Boonville on July 19, 2022; photo provided by Cal Fire Mendocino.