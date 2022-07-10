Adventist Health hosts free back-to-school fair & sports physicals in Ukiah and Willits

MENDOCINO Co., 7/10/22 — Free back to school sports physicals are happening this month hosted by Adventist in Willits and Ukiah.

Here’s the announcement with from Adventist Health:

Adventist Health to Host Free Sports Physicals and Back-to-School Fairs

Advertisements

JULY 6, 2022 (Ukiah, CA) — Adventist Health will be hosting free Sports Physicals and Back-to-School Fairs for school-age children in the communities of Ukiah and Willits. Each event will include free physicals to youth athletes as well as backpacks and other school supplies for students.

The Sports Physicals and Back-to-School Fair in Willits will take place on Sunday, July 10, from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm, in the clinic across from Adventist Health Howard Memorial hospital, at 3 Marcela Drive.

Advertisements

The fair at Adventist Health Ukiah Valley will take place on Saturday, July 23, from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm. Parents of children needing physicals are asked to follow the schedule below based on their child’s age:

8 am – 10 am (elementary school students)

9 am – 11 am (middle school students)

10 am – 12 pm (high school students)

12 pm – 1 pm (college students)

“As a father of two, I know the cost of preparing for back to school can add up. We want to make sure we’re doing what we can to help our parents, and help children be ready to learn and have a great school year,” shares Judson Howe, president for Adventist Health in Mendocino County. “We are committed to caring for our community beyond the four walls of our facilities and our team has been offering this much-needed service for many years. Childhood obesity is also a significant challenge in Mendocino County and we want to be part of the solution. We certainly don’t want the cost of a sports physical to be a barrier to anyone who desires an active lifestyle by playing sports.”

While sports physicals meet all the requirements for participation in sports, they are not intended to replace annual, comprehensive physical exams. Annual exams are recommended for all children to ensure overall health.

Parental consent will be needed for youth athletes to receive a physical, and forms will be available at the event. School supplies and backpacks will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.