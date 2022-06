MENDOCINO Co., 6/10/22 — Firefighters have contained a wildfire near Hopland with an air attack, according to scanner traffic, and the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Nixle alert asking people to avoid the area if possible, but that no further actions are needed. No evacuations are currently being issued, and PG&E is also on the scene.

The fire is located in the vicinity of 11000 Block of Valley View Drive, west of Hopland.