The Mendocino County Museum takes a look at its own history: celebrate 50 years on June 11

MENDOCINO Co., 5/31/22 — The Mendocino County Museum has been around for half a century, with exhibits featuring local and state history, and this month, the institution will be celebrating its own history, with a 50 year anniversary on Saturday, June 11. The event will include a “memory lane” exhibit from objects from the collection and past programs, cake cutting, tours, and more.

The museum’s latest exhibit, featuring the California Grizzly, opens June 4, 2022, and will be available to check out during the anniversary celebration. The anniversary will take place from 1 – 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, at 400 East Commercial Street in Willits.

Here’s the announcement from the museum:

The Mendocino County Cultural Services Agency cordially invites you to attend the 50th

Anniversary Celebration for the Mendocino County Museum!

This event will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022 from 1:00 – 3:30 pm at 400 East Commercial

Street in Willits, CA.

The community is invited to explore a pop-up “memory lane” exhibit featuring images and artifacts

that span five decades of collections and museum programs. A celebratory cake cutting ceremony

will kick of the festivities at 1:00. Staff and volunteers will offer Behind the Scenes Tours from

1:30-3:30.

This event is free to the public, open to all ages, and is sponsored by the Friends of the Mendocino

County Museum and Mendocino County Museum. Learn more about the Mendocino County Museum and view our full program calendar at

www.mendocinocounty.org/museum. For more information, please contact the Mendocino

County Museum at 707-459-2736 or [email protected]