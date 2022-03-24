Applications for the 2022 Congressional Art Competition open now

MENDOCINO Co., 3/24/22 — High school students across the North Coast can now submit digital submissions for the 2022 Congressional Art Competition, and entries will be accepted until April 28, 2022, according to an announcement from Congressman Jared Huffman’s office. Winning artists are selected from each district, and will receive a trip to Washington, D.C., a certificate, and a scholarship. The winning art work will be displayed at the U.S. Capitol Building for one year.

In 2020, Ukiah’s Diya Patel won the contest, and she talked with The Voice about her experience in this article.

Here’s the announcement from Huffman’s office with details about how to apply:

Washington, D.C. – Today, Congressman Jared Huffman (D-San Rafael) announced the 2022 Congressional Art Competition is open for digital submissions from all high school students in California’s Second Congressional District, which spans from the Golden Gate Bridge to the Oregon border.

“I am excited to announce the 2022 Congressional Art Competition is now open for digital submissions,” said Rep. Huffman. “During the pandemic, we transitioned to an online submission process so we could continue this beloved tradition – and in doing so, realized it made the competition more accessible. So, this year, we are continuing with digital submissions to make it easier for young artists from up and down California’s North Coast to submit their pieces for a chance to have their art displayed in the United State Capitol Building. I’m looking forward to seeing what the talented students from California’s Second District create.”

Students must submit a completed entry form through Congressman Huffman’s website and email a picture of their submission to[email protected] by April 28, 2022.

The winning artwork will be exhibited in the U.S. Capitol Building for one year alongside artwork from each Congressional District in the country. The winning student will receive two round-trip tickets to Washington, D.C. All participants will receive a certificate of recognition. The winner will also be eligible for a scholarship to attend Savannah College of Art and Design (upon admission acceptance).

Semi-finalist competitions will take place in each county, and a district-wide competition will determine the winner of the Second District. Previous winners include: Samuel Lopez of Fairfax (2021), Diya Patel of Ukiah (2020), and Eden Winniford of Cloverdale (2019).

Guidelines for the Congressional Art Competition:

Artwork must be two-dimensional.

Each piece can be no larger than 26”h x 26”w x 4”d, including frame (frame optional unless selected as winner).

Artwork cannot weigh more than 15 lbs.

Artwork must be original in concept, may not violate U.S. copyright laws, and must be original in medium (scanned copies are not allowed).

Acceptable media for artwork are as follows:

Paintings: oil, acrylics, watercolor, etc.

Drawings: pastels, colored pencil, pencil, charcoal, ink, markers

Collage: two dimensional

Prints: lithographs, silkscreen, block prints

Mixed Media: use of more than two mediums such as pencil, ink, watercolor, etc.

Computer-Generated Art

Photography

All submissions must be submitted online by April 28th, 2022. See instructions here. Do not mail in your submission.

Educators and students seeking more information may visit Congressman Huffman’s website or the official House of Representatives competition webpage.

The Congressional Art Competition began in 1982 to provide an opportunity for members of Congress to encourage and recognize the artistic talents of their young constituents. Since then, over 650,000 high school students have been involved with the nationwide competition.