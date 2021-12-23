Two additional Covid-19 deaths bring pandemic total to 105 for Mendocino County

MENDOCINO Co., 12/22/21 — Mendocino County Public Health announced two new Covid-19 deaths this afternoon, bringing the total death toll to 105 Mendocino County residents thus far in the pandemic. Both individuals were unvaccinated. They include a 72-year-old man from Willits and a 76-year-old man from Fort Bragg.

“Vaccination, masking, and social distancing remain the best tools for combating COVID-19,” county health officials said in a press release announcing the deaths. “Fully vaccinated people over age 18 should strongly consider getting a COVID-19 vaccine booster to improve immunity.”

Public Health Officer Dr. Andrew Coren called this moment a “calm before the storm” in a press conference Friday, saying that with the omicron variant present in California and persistently high daily case rates in Mendocino County, he anticipates a holiday surge. Coren’s next update is scheduled for Friday Jan. 7, 2022.

As of Monday, Dec. 20, the last day Mendocino County Public Health released new Covid-19 data, there have been 8,475 confirmed cases with 2 Covid-19 patients in intensive care units (ICUs) and five more in the hospital. An additional 22 patients are in quarantine, and 74 more are in isolation. There are more than 57,585 fully vaccinated individuals in Mendocino County — which includes roughly 70 percent of eligible residents.

COVID TESTING & VACCINE INFO: For more information on COVID-19 vaccines, testing, and masking, contact the Mendocino County Public Health COVID19 Call Center at (707) 472-2759 or visit their website at: https://www.mendocinocounty.org/community/vacunas-covid-19. You can read our ongoing coverage of the pandemic here, and find the current county COVID-19 data here.

