Rain returns to the North Coast, bringing multiple accidents, downed trees, and debris (updated 6:25 p.m.)

UPDATE 6:25 p.m. — Traffic controls are in place and traffic is delayed on Sherwood Road, where a Toyota pickup is blocking the road 1/4 mile from N. Main Street in Willits. Avoid the area if possible and drive slowly if you do need to drive somewhere tonight.

UPDATE 5:45 p.m. — The California Highway Patrol, and other local emergency responders have been busy this afternoon with single vehicles going off the road, multiple vehicle collisions, downed trees, and debris in the roads. The accident on 101 north of Laytonville has been largely cleared, but there is currently a tree downed on State Route 20 near Potter Valley, a vehicle off the road on 101 near Ukiah, and an overturned vehicle blocking Sherwood Road in the Brooktrails/Willits area.

Given the number on ongoing incidents, we recommend taking caution on the road and checking the CalTrans QuickMap and CHP current incident page for your specific route if you’re planning to drive this evening.

UPDATE 4:05 p.m. — A three vehicle collision is currently partially blocking at least one lane on Hwy. 101 approximately five miles north of Laytonville, and traffic may be slowed or stopped in both directions as responders clear the roadway. One vehicle may have left the scene, and at least one person may have a head injury, according to scanner reports.

MENDOCINO Co., 10/17/21 — What some meteorologists call a “parade of precipitation” has arrived on the North Coast, bringing the first significant rains of the new “water year,” which began October 1. It is too soon to tell, but this weather event may potentially enough precipitation to reduce some wildfire risks for the season.

Heavier rains could bring slides in burn areas, and rocks and gravel have been reported along U.S. Highway 101 and State Route 162, according to the California Highway Patrol current incident page. Please take caution if you are on the roads as there have already been a number of vehicle accidents on the wet roads.

The rain will also bring a temperature drop, which may result in snow above 4500 feet this evening, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service (NWS) Eureka office, and a hazardous weather outlook has been issued for 1 to 3 inches of snow is possible at above 5,000 feet. Possible road closures are expected for mountain passes and highways in the Sierras along with other higher elevation inland areas across Northern California. NWS is also predicting ongoing rain over the upcoming week.

Meteorologist Daniel Swain, who writes the Weather West blog, observed:

Model ensembles trending even wetter for NorCal between now & end of Oct. I'm personally skeptical that *this* much will actually fall, but I'm increasingly convinced of significant rain/mountain snow that will likely be fire-season ending from about I-80 northward. #CAwx #CAfire https://t.co/QFGsJxT9fs pic.twitter.com/CEJC4N2SC0 — Daniel Swain (@Weather_West) October 17, 2021

If you have a rain gauge at home, let us know how much rain you’re getting in the comments!

Here’s some important resources to check for the most current information, as well as our general emergency resource guide. We will continue to update you as conditions change, and the most specific information from official agencies for your location can be found on these sites:

