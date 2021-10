Al expirar la moratoria de desalojo de California, muchos residentes del condado de Mendocino ya han sido afectados

For the latest information on getting financial help with housing in California:

https://covid19.ca.gov/get-financial-help/

In Gualala, Mendonoma Health Alliance can help with housing assistance:

Phone: (707) 412-3176 x102

Email: [email protected]

The Housing Action Team North Coast Mendocino County (HAT) is currently conducting a housing-impact survey for communities, business owners and public agencies. You can take the survey in English and Spanish on HAT’s website here until October 31st.

Tenants Defense has information on tenant’s rights here