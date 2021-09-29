USDA extends CalFresh hot foods benefits for Mendocino and other California counties impacted by wildfires

MENDOCINO Co., 9/29/21 — Residents living in nine California counties that have been impacted by wildfires and who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program/CalFresh benefits can currently use those to purchase hot foods, and that program has now been extended through October 28, 2021. That includes Mendocino County, as well as Tehama, Trinity, Butte, Glenn, Humboldt, Plumas, Shasta, and Siskiyou counties.

The hot foods waiver is intended to help people who have been evacuated, and “cannot store food and lack access to cooking facilities as a result,” according to the announcement from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Here’s the announcement:

SAN FRANCISCO, September 29, 2021 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture on September 28 approved a temporary waiver that will allow participants in the USDA’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program/CalFresh in nine California counties to buy hot foods with their benefits through October 28, 2021. USDA emphasized the importance of the waiver, noting that many California residents evacuated to shelters cannot store food and lack access to cooking facilities as a result. Under normal circumstances, hot foods cannot be bought using SNAP benefits. SNAP authorized retailers have been notified of the approval. This waiver is effective immediately and applicable to the counties of Tehama, Trinity, Butte, Glenn, Humboldt, Mendocino, Plumas, Shasta, and Siskiyou USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) is ready to consider additional waivers that may be needed to help program participants who have lost food due to the disaster and to simplify the application process for affected households, upon request from the California Department of Social Services. USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) leverages its 15 nutrition assistance programs to ensure that children, low-income individuals, and families have opportunities for a better future through equitable access to safe, healthy, and nutritious food, while building a more resilient food system. Under the leadership of Secretary Tom Vilsack, FNS is fighting to end food and nutrition insecurity for all through programs such as SNAP, school meals, and WIC. FNS also provides science-based nutrition recommendations through the co-development of the Dietary Guidelines for Americans. To learn more, visit www.fns.usda.gov. USDA press release