Ukiah plans to resume drawing water from Russian River to help coast

MENDOCINO Co., 9/5/21 — The city of Ukiah has been relying primarily on groundwater, recycled water and conservation to get through the drought and hasn’t been exercising its right to water from the Russian River, which is experiencing historic low flows. That’s about to change now that the city has agreed to help the coast through the drought.

The city of Ukiah announced Tuesday its planning on once again drawing water from the Russian River — about 1.4 cubic feet, or 10.5 gallons, per second — that it is expected to be trucked to Fort Bragg and sold to water users in the city and unincorporated areas where wells are going dry and buying water in bulk is a necessity. That would put the city in defiance of the curtailment order for Russian River water users issued by the State Water Resources Control Board, which also approved hefty fines for those in violation.

“There’s no other alternative for folks on the coast,” said Sean White, Ukiah’s director of water and sewer. “Even though the situation over here is bad, the situation over there is dire. It’s not like we can just look the other way.”

White has been in frequent communication with the state board and local legislators about the drought. Even though they haven’t yet found an amicable solution that works for everyone, White said he was hopeful because the state seems to agree helping the coast is the right thing to do. The city was also already doing more than the other water users on the Russian River to conserve, he said. Since curtailment orders were issued Aug. 3, White said the city hasn’t been drawing from the river at all. Before the order was issued, the city had reduced how much it was diverting by 70% to 80%.

The amount of water that would be diverted for the coast would be negligible, White said. It would amount to about 25 acre feet of the roughly 18,802 acre feet of water being stored in Lake Mendocino as of Sept. 3. “Trucking water is a horrifically inefficient way of moving water,” White said. “ … At the end of the day, 25 acre feet is just not going to move the needle of destiny on that reservoir.”

The city is prepared to challenge fines from the state if they’re issued because Ukiah has two water rights on the Russian River — one dating back to 1872, before the agency that evolved into the state water board was formed in 1914, and the other to 1954. “The city doesn’t really challenge the state board’s authority to curtail our more junior water right, the 1954 right, that’s predicated on storage in Lake Mendocino,” White said. “But we don’t agree with their curtailment of our pre-14 right, which entitles us to other flows and are actually there this year.”

The county looked at other municipalities that would have been logistically more convenient, like Willits, before approaching Ukiah, White said. Ukiah has been investing in resources to bolster its water supply since 2014 when it experienced a severe drought and is much better-situated to handle the drought this year. The city is currently running entirely off groundwater, which has a yearly surplus of 30,000 acre feet. The city can’t use that water to help the coast because of production limitations, White told the Ukiah City Council at a special meeting Tuesday. “The amount we’re producing is about what we’re using every day,” White said. “So we don’t have a huge surplus of production capacity.”

The county is focused on the logistics of getting the water to the coast, and White said that is still being worked out. The county’s Assistant CEO Janelle Rau told the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that the county was having trouble finding someone qualified and in the area to truck the water from Ukiah to the coast.

Here’s the press release from the City of Ukiah: