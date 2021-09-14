Two additional Covid-19 deaths reported by Mendocino County Public Health

COVID TESTING & VACCINE INFO: For more information on COVID-19 vaccines, testing, and masking, contact the Mendocino County Public Health COVID19 Call Center at (707) 472-2759 or visit their website at: https://www.mendocinocounty.org/community/vacunas-covid-19. You can read our ongoing coverage of the pandemic here, and find the current county COVID-19 data here.

MENDOCINO Co., 9/13/21 — Two additional Mendocino County men have died as a result of COVID-19 infections, including a 53-year-old from Willits and a 69-year-old from Ukiah, marking the 68th and 69th local deaths as a result of the pandemic so far — and the fourth and fifth so far in September. Neither men were vaccinated, according to statements issued today by Mendocino County Public Health. There were 130 new cases reported over since the last update from the county on Friday.

There are currently 22 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Mendocino County, nine of whom are in the ICU. Another 382 patients are currently in isolation. There have been a total of 6,599 positive cases to date, with 6,117 of those cases resolved and released from isolation. Most of those cases are centered around the Ukiah area, and most of them are attributed to “community spread.” Roughly one-third of the confirmed cases so far have affected patients ages 19 to 34. County staff estimate there are 50,500 fully vaccinated residents, and so far there have been 245 breakthrough cases recorded, giving us a local vaccine efficacy rate of 99.515%.

“At this time Public Health asks all Mendocino County residents to exercise caution when placing themselves in situations that could expose them to COVID-19, especially considering the new more infectious Delta variant,” county officials said in a statement. “Vaccination, masking and social distancing remain the best options for combating the Covid-19 Virus.”

County staff are urging area residents to follow public health guidelines from the state Department of Public Health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There will be an update from public health staff on the county’s Covid-19 response during the regular scheduled Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, September 14.