Three new COVID-19 deaths — all victims under 50

MENDOCINO Co., 9/8/21 — Three new COVID-19 fatalities were announced today by the Mendocino County Department of Public Health, marking the 65th, 66th and 67th pandemic related deaths in Mendocino County thus far — with more than 20% of those occurring since Aug. 1. Health officials say that all three patients were unvaccinated, like most of the fatalities since the start of the Delta surge, but these victims were younger than usual; a 36-year-old woman from Ukiah, a 43-year old man from Covelo, a 47-year-old man from Ukiah.

Information regarding any possible comorbidities has not been released.

These deaths mark the first fatalities announced in more than a week. They started coming faster last month, though, with four deaths being reported in four days at one point. Updates from the county also appear to be coming less frequently — with multiple deaths over an unspecified time frame sometimes announced in a single email. County staff are asking Mendocino County residents to comply with guidelines from the U.S. Centers For Disease Control and Prevention and the California Department of Public Health.

“At this time Public Health asks all Mendocino County residents to exercise caution when placing themselves in situations that could expose them to COVID-19, especially considering the new more infectious Delta variant,” county officials said in a statement. “Vaccination, masking and social distancing remain the best options for combating the Covid-19 Virus.”

A total of 28 new positive cases were reported in the county today, with 154 cases announced since Friday. So far 49,800 of Mendocino County’s estimated 91,000 residents are fully vaccinated, but there have been 245 breakthrough infections. There have been at least 6,346 confirmed cases — 405 of which are currently in isolation. So far 5,850 COVID patients have been released from isolation after recovering. There are 16 COVID-19 patients who are currently hospitalized, and eight of them are in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

More information is available on the county’s website at https://www.mendocinocounty.org/community/novel-coronavirus/covid-19-case-data.