Hopkins Fire remains at 257 acres, containment grows to 20%: some evacuation orders still in place, customers remain without power

MENDOCINO Co., 9/13/21 — Containment on the Hopkins Fire rose to 20% overnight after fire crews were able to place additional containment lines around the fire and the fire did not grow in size, according to this morning’s CalFire incident report. “Good progress” was made due to increased humidity and overnight tempatures, the report notes. Some evacuations remain in place, as do some road closures, and 262 personnel will continue working on the fire today.

Shelters are currently in place at the Mendocino County Office of Education building on Old River Road, and animals are being sheltered at the animal shelter on Plant Road or for larger animals, at the fairgrounds on North State Street. Details on specific evacuations and road closures are being updated by Mendocino County Office of Emergency Services at MendoReady.org. There are 200 structures that remain threatened by the fire, according to CalFire.

The fire also led to downed power lines and some reports of cell phone outages in the area, and as of now, at least 388 PG&E customers remain without power, with an estimated time of restoration around 5:30 p.m. today (see outage map here).

Advertisements

The Hopkins Fire began Sunday afternoon in Capella, quickly grew to almost 300 acres over the course of the afternoon, resulting in destruction to a number of structures and power outages in the area, with reports of portions of the fire reaching the west side of Lake Mendocino. As of this morning, no official information about the number or kind of structures that have been damaged or destroyed has been confirmed by CalFire, although some reports put the number into the double digits. Cal Fire’s will be using a damage inspection team in order to assess the specific damage to structures in the area beginning today — read more about that process here.

The most recent Nixle update from MCSO this morning states:

Advertisements

“Hopkins Fire update 09/13/2021 at 0800 hours: The following area remain under evacuation order: Eastside Calpella Road from Milani Drive north to Highway 20, Moore Street, Marina Drive, Black Oak Drive, Rubicon Court, Cortina Place, and all of Lake Ridge Road. All other evacuation warnings for the Calpella area remain and will not change today. There are currently roadblocks in the following areas: . 1. Lake Mendocino Drive at Lake Ridge Road. 2. East Side Calpella Road at Milani Drive. 3. Moore Street at North State Street. 4. East Road at Road 144 (near McCarty’s Bar). 5. Highway 20 at Marina Drive. Continue to use situational awareness in the evacuation areas and avoid Calpella area if possible. Fire personnel are actively fighting the fire in the evacuation areas and it is not safe for people to repopulate at this time. Please visit MendoReady.org for additional information to include the updated map for evacuation orders and warnings.”

Assisting fire departments include: “Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office, California Highway Patrol, Caltrans, California Conservation Corp, Hopland Fire Department, Ukiah Valley Fire Authority, Redwood Valley-Calpella Fire Department, Redwood Coast Fire Department, Brooktrails Fire Department, Potter Valley Fire Department, Little Lake Valley Fire Department, MedStar Ambulance, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, California National Guard, Brooktrails Fire Department, Laytonville Fire Department.”

Here’s the full report from this morning, and our coverage from yesterday: