Fire crews responding to “Hopkins Fire” in Calpella area: mandatory evacuations and road closures expanded (updated 2:50 p.m.)

UPDATE 2:50 p.m.: Mandatory evacuations have expanded, and additional road closures may be going into place. Sheriff’s Office deputies are currently using high-low evacuation sirens in the vicinity to alert residents. MCSO’s most recent evacuation Nixle alert requests residents leave immediately and states:

“MANDATORY EVACUATIONS FOR THE AREA EAST SIDE CALPELLA RD BETWEEN THE AREA OF CORTINA PL AND MARINA DR. WARNING FOR AREA OF EASTSIDE CALPELLA RD FROM HIGHWAY 20 TO MARINA DR. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION TO FOLLOW AS DETAILS COME AVAILABLE.”

UPDATE 2:45 p.m.: According to scanner reports, traffic is backing up in the vicinity of the fire — please avoid the area if necessary to allow residents to evacuate and emergency responders to access the fire. An air attack is currently underway, and additional air responses have been requested.

PG&E is also responding as there are reports of downed power lines at the bridge at Moore Street. The fire has currently spread to the east side of the bridge at Moore Street.

UPDATE 2:35 p.m.: The fire has grown north and east, according to scanner traffic, and a road block is being set up on East Calpella Road to allow emergency responders to access the scene. Mandatory evacuations have been issued for the area of Road 144 to 5000 block of Eastside Calpella, according to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office.

MANDATORY EVACTUATION FOR THE AREA OF ROAD 144 TO 5000 BLOCK OF EASTSIDE CALEPLLA, PLEASE USE THE SAFEST ROUTE TO LEAVE THE AREA IMMEDIATELY. — Mendocino Sheriff (@MendoSheriff) September 12, 2021

MENDOCINO Co., 9/12/21 —Multiple local fire crews are responding to a vegetation fire in the vicinity of More Street East Hopkins Street in the Calpella area which may have spread to a mobile home. An air response is also underway.

Evacuations are beginning in the vicinity of the fire according to scanner traffic — we will update as more information becomes available.

The Mendocino County Sheriff is requesting residents avoid the area to allow emergency vehicles to respond: