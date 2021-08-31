Mendocino County announces three more Covid-19 deaths, bringing total to 64

COVID TESTING & VACCINE INFO: For more information on COVID-19 vaccines, testing, and masking, contact the Mendocino County Public Health COVID19 Call Center at (707) 472-2759 or visit their website at: https://www.mendocinocounty.org/community/vacunas-covid-19. You can read our ongoing coverage of the pandemic here, and find the current county COVID-19 data here.

MENDOCINO Co., 8/31/21 — Three more Mendocino County residents have died from COVID-19, according to an announcement from the public health department this afternoon: a 51-year-old woman and and 85-year-old man, both from Willits, and a 68-year-old woman from Covelo, all unvaccinated.

This brings the total of deaths from the virus in the county to seven people in the past week, 14 deaths since July 29, meaning more than 23% of the total deaths since the COVID-19 pandemic began have occurred in just over the past month. There have been 64 people who have died from the virus overall; prior to the recent surge due to the Delta variant, the last death from COVID-19 in Mendocino County was in early June.

An additional 100 new positive COVID-19 cases were also reported after the weekend, with 27 people currently hospitalized and 10 in the intensive care units. There are no new breakthrough cases of people who have been vaccinated testing positive for the virus reported on today’s dashboard.

Here is the county’s announcement of the 64th death: Our article from the morning of August 30, with an overview of the county’s current COVID response and the current strain on local hospitals, can be found below. There will be another update from Mendocino County Public Health Officer Dr. Andy Coren at the August 31 Board of Supervisors meeting.

