Improved air quality expected for some parts of Mendocino County over the weekend, despite nearby fires

MENDOCINO Co., 8/13/21 – The Mendocino County Air Quality Management District is forecasting good to moderate air quality through much of Mendocino County this weekend, despite smoky conditions due to wildfires throughout Northern California and offshore drift near the Oregon state line.

The bad news, however, is the weather, which may cause a decrease in air quality in the interior valleys. Temperatures over 100 degrees are expected, with the possibility of dry lightning – and high barometric pressure may cause smoke to accumulate in lowland areas and valley floors throughout the county. Smoke impacts will be isolated and unpredictable, but even in those areas the air should clear out periodically over the weekend – and as usual, the air will be a little clearer on the coast than it is for the interior.

See the press release here:

